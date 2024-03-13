ALSO Holding AG: Board of Directors appoints future Group Management

ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Emmen, Switzerland, 13 March 2024

The plan for the optimum alignment of the company to the tasks of the future is entering its next phase. In order to improve sales and profitability even more and at the same time further increase the necessary speed and flexibility, the Group Management Board will in future consist of a team of eight people.

Ingo Adolphs, Tom Brunner, Jorge Gállego, Wolfgang Krainz and Espen Zachariassen will join Jan Bogdanovich, Andreas Kuhn, and Thomas Meyerhans. The future CEO will be appointed from among these experienced managers, all of whom have been with the company for years.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): “The new management setup takes into account the significant international expansion and the increasing complexity of the business. The key to the company's success lies in leveraging and monetising our entire ecosystem in combination. With the new composition of the Group Management Board and its strong focus on sales, we have set the course to fully exploit the opportunities that this industry continues to offer.”



Contact ALSO Holding AG

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 European countries and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 135,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,540 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.

