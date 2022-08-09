Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ALSO Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSN   CH0024590272

ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-08 am EDT
163.60 CHF   +0.62%
12:53aALSO Holding AG announces share buyback program
EQ
07/20Switzerland's ALSO Affirms FY22 Outlook as H1 Profit Inches Down
MT
07/20ALSO INTERIM REPORT H1 2022 : EBITDA 128 million euros (+11.3%) ROCE 13.8%
EQ
ALSO Holding AG announces share buyback program

08/09/2022 | 12:53am EDT
ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
ALSO Holding AG announces share buyback program

09-Aug-2022 / 06:50 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Emmen, Switzerland, August 09, 2022
PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
 

ALSO Holding AG announces share buyback program       


The program will be carried out at market prices on the first trading line as of August 10, 2022. It has a volume of up to 100 million euros (approximately 5% of market capitalization at the current share price). The repurchased shares will be used for treasury purposes including the financing of potential acquisitions, increasing liquidity, and long-term incentives for the management of the company.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): “With our comprehensive ecosystem and strength of integration, we have created an excellent growth potential for the future. Against the background of our successful transformation from distributor to technology provider, the share is currently undervalued, which is also in line with the latest assessment of all observing analysts.”

 

 

Contact for investors and media inquiries:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change
+49 151 61266047
investor-relations@also.com

 

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 29 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.

 

About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle “execution - following the rules of art”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

 


End of ad hoc announcement

1414779  09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 114 M 12 380 M 12 380 M
Net income 2022 159 M 163 M 163 M
Net cash 2022 306 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 2 153 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 166
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ALSO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
ALSO Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 167,89 €
Average target price 289,36 €
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Möller-Hergt Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ralf Retzko Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Streitberg Chief Information Officer
Walter P. J. Droege Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Tanski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSO HOLDING AG-45.80%2 200
HP INC.-10.86%34 701
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.16%33 581
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.94%18 658
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-28.35%16 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-20.20%10 968