ALSO Holding AG announces share buyback program       

The program will be carried out at market prices on the first trading line as of August 10, 2022. It has a volume of up to 100 million euros (approximately 5% of market capitalization at the current share price). The repurchased shares will be used for treasury purposes including the financing of potential acquisitions, increasing liquidity, and long-term incentives for the management of the company.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): “With our comprehensive ecosystem and strength of integration, we have created an excellent growth potential for the future. Against the background of our successful transformation from distributor to technology provider, the share is currently undervalued, which is also in line with the latest assessment of all observing analysts.”

Contact for investors and media inquiries:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

+49 151 61266047

investor-relations@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 29 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.

About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle “execution - following the rules of art”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

