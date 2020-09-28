ALSO : Increase productivity with Wrike

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Emmen, Switzerland, 28. September 2020 MEDIA RELEASE

Increase productivity with Wrike



ALSO has added Wrike to its Cloud Marketplace to enhance collaborative work management across teams and manage workflows and projects. This helps businesses to successfully align and drive outcomes for key objectives.



Wrike enables teams to collaborate in an unified workspace and manage complex organization-wide projects effectively, create new efficiencies, and drive results. With more work now taking place in virtual office environments, team managers can stay in sync with employees, keep deadlines, and collaborate to get it all done - while working remotely.

Wrike allows members to use predefined project templates and request forms to deliver consistent results each time. From planning to execution, Wrike offers the necessary transparency to monitor progress and remove blockers early in a dynamic fashion. It also offers additional capabilities and functionality to support unique workflows for an array of specific business areas such as marketing, design, product development or IT project management.

Wrike brings together work management and leading productivity platforms from Microsoft, Adobe, and over 400+ cloud and on-premise apps. Using the Wrike for Microsoft Teams integration, teams can create and track projects and tasks within the Microsoft Teams user experience. Outlook users can quickly insert task details within an email using the Wrike for Outlook integration without having to copy and paste text. Leveraging Wrike for Adobe connectors, campaign performance can be shared and tracked in an unprecedented way with pre-built analytics dashboards, integrations, and automations.

Security has always been a top priority of the Wrike developers. Security strategy includes a comprehensive approach across five key categories: physical, network, system, application, and people. Covering all these aspects enables the company to offer enterprise-grade security.

"The addition of Wrike to the ACMP portfolio demonstrates our mutual commitment to delivering the most versatile collaborative work management platform to a global audience," said Aharon Wiener, VP of Business Development at Wrike.

"Wrike is a great addition to our portfolio, enabling teams to collaborate and giving them the flexibility to do so virtually as well as on premise. In the last months we have been adding a variety of software targeting the creative industry. With the Adobe Creative Cloud, Dropbox and Wrike our resellers and PaaS partners can offer a holistic software service for these dynamic companies, which are very interested in all user-based service offers," explains Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).



Contact person ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

Senior Vice President Communication

Telefon: +49 151 61266047

E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com



Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family- equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com