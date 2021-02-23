Log in
ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%)

02/23/2021 | 11:52am EST
ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%)

23-Feb-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Emmen, Schwitzerland, 23. February 2021
PRESS RELEASE

ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%)

- Proposed dividend 3.75 Swiss francs per share (+15.4%)
- Mid-term targets for EBITDA and ROCE raised

In 2020, sales of the ALSO Group grew by 1.2 to 11.9 billion euros (+11.3%). Revenue growth was 11.8 in traditional, transactional Supply, 8.9 in Solutions, and 38.2% in the consumptional Cloud business. EBITDA was €227.5 compared to €196.7 million in 2019, with ROCE increasing from 15.5 to 21.0% over the same period.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by 38.3% to 483.2 million euros (previous year: 349.5 million euros). ALSO improved the net financial debt excluding IFRS 16 effect by 177 to 143.2 million euros. Cash is higher than financial liabilities by this amount (143.2).

For 2021, ALSO expects EBITDA to increase to between 240 and 255 million euros. Taking into account possible acquisitions, the company is aiming for EBITDA of 280 to 350 million euros in the mid-term. ROCE should be above 20% with purely organic growth and above 15% taking into account possible acquisitions.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) summarizes: 'Over the last ten years, we have created a solid, scalable and hard-to-reproduce foundation that enables us to expand further. The foundation of Remote Communication, which will shape the New and Next Normal, the pandemic and post-pandemic phase, is IT technology. Companies with robust ecosystems will have interesting opportunities to further expand their business. The prerequisites are integrated management systems and very well-trained employees; with their help the existing company can be continuously optimized and acquisitions integrated in a timely manner. This opens up additional growth opportunities for ALSO.'

- Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20210223en.pdf

- Direct link to the Annual Report 2020: https://www2.also.com/press/20210223ar.pdf

Contact for investors and media inquiries:
Alexandre Müller, Dynamics Group
+41 43 268 32 32
investor-relations@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The Supply division comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. For more information, visit: www.also.com. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in 'special opportunities' with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle 'execution - following the rules of art', the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: http://www.droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

ALSO Holding AG published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 753 M 14 276 M 14 276 M
Net income 2020 119 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2020 118 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 2 928 M 3 563 M 3 556 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 060
Free-Float 48,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 251,50 €
Last Close Price 228,36 €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gustavo Möller-Hergt Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ralf Retzko CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Joachim Streitberg Chief Information Officer
Rudolf Marty Member-Supervisory Board
Walter P. J. Droege Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSO HOLDING AG-1.58%3 563
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.10.21%60 562
HP INC.10.21%34 975
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.20.05%19 446
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY22.11%18 717
GOERTEK INC.-6.14%18 038
