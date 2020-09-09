Log in
ALSO develops new virtual event format for the countries: SPOTLIGHT on new platforms

09/09/2020 | 09:40am EDT

The event, which is completely based on Microsoft Teams, will contain live events, webinars, panel discussions and expert talks. There are even plans for a 'beauty contest', where smaller ISVs get the opportunity to present their apps to the visitors in a five minutes elevator pitch. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): 'We are very excited to bring these formats to each of our countries as a local event with our local ALSO experts. One of the most interesting features is the option of participants to directly get in touch with each other and with our vendors. This is where our vision of the ALSO ecosystem will come alive.'

Participating vendors include global companies such as Microsoft or HPE as well as local ISVs. Interested resellers can get a first overview of the event and the formats it will contain on the ALSO website of their country. Registrations will start on Monday, 14. September. Attendance will be free of charge and open to all members of the ICT industry.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200909en.pdf

Direct link to images: https://www2.also.com/press/images/20200909.zip

Disclaimer

ALSO Holding AG published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 13:39:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 800 M 13 878 M 13 878 M
Net income 2020 118 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2020 87,9 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 2 805 M 3 308 M 3 299 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 060
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ALSO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
ALSO Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 241,70 €
Last Close Price 218,81 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Möller-Hergt Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ralf Retzko CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Joachim Streitberg Chief Information Officer
Rudolf Marty Member-Supervisory Board
Walter P. J. Droege Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSO HOLDING AG44.74%3 308
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.24.83%47 902
HP INC.-5.35%26 715
GOERTEK INC.95.48%18 316
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-40.54%12 131
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-23.21%11 763
