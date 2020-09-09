ALSO develops new virtual event format for the countries: SPOTLIGHT on new platforms

The event, which is completely based on Microsoft Teams, will contain live events, webinars, panel discussions and expert talks. There are even plans for a 'beauty contest', where smaller ISVs get the opportunity to present their apps to the visitors in a five minutes elevator pitch. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): 'We are very excited to bring these formats to each of our countries as a local event with our local ALSO experts. One of the most interesting features is the option of participants to directly get in touch with each other and with our vendors. This is where our vision of the ALSO ecosystem will come alive.'

Participating vendors include global companies such as Microsoft or HPE as well as local ISVs. Interested resellers can get a first overview of the event and the formats it will contain on the ALSO website of their country. Registrations will start on Monday, 14. September. Attendance will be free of charge and open to all members of the ICT industry.

