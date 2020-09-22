Log in
ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
ALSO : launches Marketplace Platform for Artificial Intelligence

09/22/2020

ALSO Holding AG
ALSO launches Marketplace Platform for Artificial Intelligence

22.09.2020 / 08:30

Emmen, Switzerland, 22. September 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

ALSO launches Marketplace Platform for Artificial Intelligence

Based on the technology of ALSO's Cloud Marketplace, the company is launching a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Marketplace Platform as the latest component of its ecosystem. It will bring together technologies, products and services from leading AI vendors with ALSO's network of experts, including solution architects, data scientists, and AI developers. Offers range from building blocks to fully managed services.

Experts agree: AI offers impressive opportunities for society and businesses alike. Some European governments partnered with AI start-ups to monitor the outcomes of social distancing rules. Hospitals across Europe are using AI to speed up COVID-19 diagnosis and testing, provide automated remote consultations, and optimize capacity at hospitals.

AI use cases include sales process recommendation and automation, digital assistance for knowledge worker, and cybersecurity threat intelligence. Some of the fastest growing use cases are automated human resources, IT automation and pharmaceutical research and discovery. The combination with applications like Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can be a game changer for manufacturing or administration, when it comes to repetitive, time-consuming or error-prone tasks. Experts predict the total addressable market for AI to more than double in the next four years, growing from 156.5 billion USD to more than 300 billion USD in 2024.

ALSO has been applying Artificial Intelligence and RPA in its own organization and processes very successfully since 2017. Solutions are used to both identify process improvements and accelerate process execution by AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence Software. These digital enhancements support the company in servicing vendors, resellers and other business partners on a daily basis.

The ALSO Group has appointed Peter Ivanov Head of Artificial Intelligence. Bulgarian Ivanov joined ALSO in 2019. He has strong track record of nearly 30 years in the IT industry and is passionate about building new solutions with the latest technologies for the channel.

ALSO is setting up a specific AI Partner Program for system houses and resellers. This way, the company wants to ensure that channel partners will get all the support they need to start monetizing AI opportunities and successfully deliver their first AI adoption projects.


Contact person ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 660 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 110 000 potential buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 10.7 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2019. The principal shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com


Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family- equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com

