Acquisition of leading Value Add Distributor Commaxx: ALSO further expands expertise in Cloud

Emmen, Switzerland, 29 June 2023 PRESS RELEASE

With the acquisition ALSO strengthens its Solutions- and expands its Cloud-business, extends its software vendor portfolio, and increases its customer breadth on System Integrators (SI) and Value Added Resellers (VARs).

The company, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Oslo, is also present in Denmark and Sweden. Geir-Rune Dyrseth, Chairman of Commaxx Group: “Starting out as a very technically oriented company, we have a comprehensive knowledge of IT infrastructure and processes. With the transformation of the industry, we have developed a strong expertise in solutions that cover private, public and hybrid cloud. I strongly believe that our experience combined with ALSO’s ecosystem will create a win-win situation for both sides and most importantly: add value for all our customers.”

As an expert for Citrix-based applications, there is significant potential to expand this offer across the ALSO Group. The company’s business model ensures a majority of its turnover is recurring, driven by renewals, hosting, and Managed Service Provider (MSP)/Cloud Service Provider (CSP) offerings. The alignment with the Technology Provider’s growth strategy and emphasis on periodic revenue streams makes it an ideal partner for the company's expansion plans. The transaction is still subject to the standard regulatory approvals.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), explains: “This acquisition is another significant step in the expansion our Cloud services. The additional portfolio of software vendors enhances ALSO's ecosystem and the ability to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions across the Group. The competent, experienced team joining us brings valuable expertise and strengthens our European presence.”

