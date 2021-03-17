After record results: Ninth dividend increase in a row

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Emmen, Switzerland, 17 March 2021 PRESS RELEASE

The Annual General Meeting of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) approved all proposals of the Board of Directors, including the Annual Report 2020, and granted discharge to Group Management and the members of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also approved the proposed dividend of CHF 3.75 per share. This represents an increase in the dividend of +312 percent since 2012. The distribution will be made from 23. March 2021 from the foreign capital contributions reserve without deduction of Swiss withholding tax. The decision to increase the dividend by 50 Rappen is proof of the shareholders' confidence in the company's growth potential.

The members of the Board of Directors Peter Athanas, Walter P. J. Droege, Rudolf Marty, Frank Tanski, Ernest-W. Droege and Gustavo Möller-Hergt were confirmed for a further year in office. In addition, the shareholders approved the re-election of Gustavo Möller-Hergt as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, will also be the auditors for the 2021 business year.

In the future, too, the signs are set for sustainable profitable growth. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG: "The development towards the Remote Reality of the Next Normal is an important driver for the IT industry and offers us excellent opportunities of development. We will consistently pursue our growth strategy in 2021 with a focus on regional expansion and technological competence."



