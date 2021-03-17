Log in
ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
02:18pAFTER RECORD RESULTS : Ninth dividend increase in a row
PU
02:12pAFTER RECORD RESULTS : Ninth dividend increase in a row
EQ
09:06aREMOTE MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS : ALSO expands portfolio with oculavis SHARE
PU
After record results: Ninth dividend increase in a row

03/17/2021
ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
After record results: Ninth dividend increase in a row

Emmen, Switzerland, 17 March 2021
PRESS RELEASE

After record results:
Ninth dividend increase in a row

The Annual General Meeting of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) approved all proposals of the Board of Directors, including the Annual Report 2020, and granted discharge to Group Management and the members of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also approved the proposed dividend of CHF 3.75 per share. This represents an increase in the dividend of +312 percent since 2012. The distribution will be made from 23. March 2021 from the foreign capital contributions reserve without deduction of Swiss withholding tax. The decision to increase the dividend by 50 Rappen is proof of the shareholders' confidence in the company's growth potential.

The members of the Board of Directors Peter Athanas, Walter P. J. Droege, Rudolf Marty, Frank Tanski, Ernest-W. Droege and Gustavo Möller-Hergt were confirmed for a further year in office. In addition, the shareholders approved the re-election of Gustavo Möller-Hergt as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, will also be the auditors for the 2021 business year.

In the future, too, the signs are set for sustainable profitable growth. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG: 'The development towards the Remote Reality of the Next Normal is an important driver for the IT industry and offers us excellent opportunities of development. We will consistently pursue our growth strategy in 2021 with a focus on regional expansion and technological competence.'

Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to recycling from a single source. The Supply division comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. For more information, visit: https: //also.com. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Droege Group
The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm, fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes with the aim of increasing enterprise value. The Droege Group combines its family business structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests equity in 'special opportunities' with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle 'Implementation - by every trick in the book', the group is one of the pioneers of implementation-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group's entrepreneurial platforms are aligned with long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines corporate development. The Droege Group has thus successfully positioned itself in the national and international market and is operationally active with its entrepreneurial platforms in 30 countries. More at: https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

ALSO Holding AG published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 18:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 383 M 14 739 M 14 739 M
Net income 2021 140 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2021 183 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 3 154 M 3 751 M 3 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 015
Free-Float 48,5%
Technical analysis trends ALSO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 285,32 €
Last Close Price 246,01 €
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gustavo Möller-Hergt Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ralf Retzko CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Joachim Streitberg Chief Information Officer
Rudolf Marty Member-Supervisory Board
Walter P. J. Droege Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSO HOLDING AG7.11%3 707
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.21.54%66 958
HP INC.25.21%38 383
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.83%20 883
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC21.43%17 848
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.9.73%16 817
