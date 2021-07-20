Log in
    ALSN   CH0024590272

ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
  Report
EQS-Adhoc : ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)

07/20/2021 | 11:46am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%) 
20-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Emmen, Switzerland, 20. July 2021 
PRESS RELEASE 
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Interim Report H1 2021 ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%) EBITDA 114.6 million euros (+24.1%) ROCE 19.4% Net sales grew by 9.7% to 5.9 billion euros. Supply improved by 9.9%, Solutions by 6.9%. The cloud business developed particularly well, with an increase of 38.2% and a 33.0% rise in Unique Users.

Overall, the ICT industry had a good first half-year, ALSO was once again able to achieve a result significantly above market level. The foundation for this are MORE, the 3S, and the use of the ecosystem to scale the digital platforms. Enterprise-wide ERP harmonization, business intelligence, and CRM enable a forward-looking, flexible, and agile management. The track record of 22 acquired and integrated companies from 18 European countries since 2011 is a sign of the company's integration strength - the basis for successful local and regional growth as well as an increase in technological competence. The constant adaptation and further development of the organization is another building block for the convincing performance. In addition to increasing productivity (based on the use of AI, among other things), the focus is on hiring experts, training new and qualifying existing employees to develop new business models.

"ALSO's success is the result of our strategy and its implementation over the past ten years. We have thus also laid the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth in the future," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

ALSO confirms its targets for 2021 with EBITDA between 240 and 255 million euros and ROCE of 15 to 20%. Contact for investors and media inquiries: Alexandre Müller, Dynamics Group +41 43 268 32 32 investor-relations@also.com ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 110 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com. About Droege Group Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com. Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. Additional features: File: ALSO_HY21 Report_20.7.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1220357 20-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 12 407 M 14 598 M 14 598 M
Net income 2021 140 M 165 M 165 M
Net cash 2021 181 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 3 199 M 3 777 M 3 764 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 015
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ALSO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
ALSO Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 249,54 €
Average target price 289,13 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Möller-Hergt Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ralf Retzko CFO & Investor Relations Contact
Joachim Streitberg Chief Information Officer
Rudolf Marty Member-Supervisory Board
Walter P. J. Droege Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSO HOLDING AG6.92%3 740
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.26.73%75 987
HP INC.11.92%35 689
GOERTEK INC.12.43%22 213
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.26.51%20 478
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY15.36%19 249