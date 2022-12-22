Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ALSO Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSN   CH0024590272

ALSO HOLDING AG

(ALSN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-22 am EST
167.00 CHF   -0.71%
02:39pEU holds back all of Hungary's cohesion funds over rights concerns
RE
12/16CNT Chairman Resigns; Successor Named
MT
12/16Debt-laden Italy lashes out at 'crazy' ECB after rate hike
RE
EU holds back all of Hungary's cohesion funds over rights concerns

12/22/2022 | 02:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Hungary's parliament convenes for autumn session, in Budapest

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would hold back all 22 billion euros of EU cohesion funds for Hungary until its government meets conditions related to judiciary independence, academic freedoms, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system.

EU institutions had already decided on Dec. 12 to freeze 6.3 billion euros of the funds until the right-wing and eurosceptic government of Viktor Orban meets an even tougher set of 17 conditions also linked to the judiciary and dealing with corruption at high levels.

The 22 billion euros is the amount of EU cohesion funds that Hungary is to get from the EU's long-term budget between 2021 and 2027. They are transfers from the EU meant to equalise the standards of living between the richest and poorest members of the 27-nation EU, paid out mainly as reimbursements for money spent on agreed goals by individual governments.

The 22 billion euros for Hungary are earmarked for programmes including education for disadvantaged children, rail transport upgrades, access to broadband and aid for regions affected by coal plant closures.

The decision to hold back the full amount for Hungary was made because on Thursday the Commission and Budapest signed what is called a partnership agreement which details how money from the EU budget is to be spent, as well as 11 operational programmes under the cohesion policy.

"The European Commission considers that the horizontal enabling condition on the Charter of Fundamental Rights is not yet fulfilled. This means that the European Commission cannot reimburse expenditure. We'll keep working with Hungarian authorities to overcome this situation," said Elisa Ferreira, EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms.

A controversial Hungarian anti-LGBTQI+ law, which limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues, along with "serious risks to academic freedom and the right to asylum" mean Hungary fails to comply with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, the Commission said, adding cash could not be disbursed until Hungary restored compliance.

Hungary's government has said the law limiting education on gender and sexual identity is designed to protect children.

What Hungary will be able to get without any prior action is 1.5% of the funds in the form of pre-financing as well as some cash in technical assistance for the preparation of the projects.

Hungary and the EU have long been at odds over the rule of law, corruption, the treatment of sexual minorities, education and migration policies.

On top of the cohesion funds, the EU is also holding back Hungary's 5.8 billion euros in grants from the EU's recovery fund until the government addresses concerns over the independence of courts.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Grant McCool)

By Kate Abnett and Jan Strupczewski


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALSO HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 12 114 M 12 854 M 12 854 M
Net income 2022 159 M 169 M 169 M
Net cash 2022 270 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 2 194 M 2 328 M 2 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 166
Free-Float 48,5%
Technical analysis trends ALSO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 171,09 €
Average target price 292,30 €
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Möller-Hergt Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ralf Retzko Chief Financial Officer
Joachim Streitberg Chief Information Officer
Walter P. J. Droege Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Tanski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSO HOLDING AG-43.93%2 328
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-30.35%28 015
HP INC.-29.36%26 213
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.06%20 227
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-55.53%10 372
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-25.26%10 026