Emmen, Switzerland, 20 April 2021 PRESS RELEASE

New2Next:

Experience the digital future at the ALSO CTV



For the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic, ALSO is hosting a purely virtual event: the international Channel Trends+Visions 2021. True to its motto "New2Next", the day will be all about change. The top line-up of speakers ranges from representatives of well-known vendors such as Microsoft, HP or Epson, to trend scout Raphael Gielgen from Vitra, AI-speaker Thomas Terney, New Work podcasting pioneer Christoph Magnussen, and Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

The focal points of the event address topics that are of concern not just to the IT sector: How do we come to terms with the new "remote reality"? How can the Channel use the as-a-service concept to pave the way for cloud-supported production processes and virtual administration networks for businesses and at the same time make IT companies stustainably successful? Can we use the opportunities that the Internet of Things offers to improve workplaces and contribute to the fight against the pandemic? How do we effectively protect business and individuals against the tide of cybercrime? Is artificial intelligence ready to turn from abstract concept into marketable products?

The entire day is packed with topics that deal with these and many other questions around IT technology, sustainability and new working environments. In addition, renowned manufacturers as well as ISVs will inform about new products and technologies. And since a trade fair always thrives on encounters, its employees, as well as those of ALSO, will be available throughout the day for questions, discussions and talks.

The CTV takes place on 19 May, Gustavo Möller-Hergt will open the day with his live keynote at

9 am CET. Registration for the free event is possible at any time on www.alsoctv.com. A detailed agenda will also be available there shortly.

