EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
New2Next: Experience the digital future at the ALSO CTV

20.04.2021 / 08:00

Emmen, Switzerland, 20 April 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

New2Next:
Experience the digital future at the ALSO CTV

For the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic, ALSO is hosting a purely virtual event: the international Channel Trends+Visions 2021. True to its motto "New2Next", the day will be all about change. The top line-up of speakers ranges from representatives of well-known vendors such as Microsoft, HP or Epson, to trend scout Raphael Gielgen from Vitra, AI-speaker Thomas Terney, New Work podcasting pioneer Christoph Magnussen, and Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

The focal points of the event address topics that are of concern not just to the IT sector: How do we come to terms with the new "remote reality"? How can the Channel use the as-a-service concept to pave the way for cloud-supported production processes and virtual administration networks for businesses and at the same time make IT companies stustainably successful? Can we use the opportunities that the Internet of Things offers to improve workplaces and contribute to the fight against the pandemic? How do we effectively protect business and individuals against the tide of cybercrime? Is artificial intelligence ready to turn from abstract concept into marketable products?

The entire day is packed with topics that deal with these and many other questions around IT technology, sustainability and new working environments. In addition, renowned manufacturers as well as ISVs will inform about new products and technologies. And since a trade fair always thrives on encounters, its employees, as well as those of ALSO, will be available throughout the day for questions, discussions and talks.

The CTV takes place on 19 May, Gustavo Möller-Hergt will open the day with his live keynote at
9 am CET. Registration for the free event is possible at any time on www.alsoctv.com. A detailed agenda will also be available there shortly.

 

Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to recycling from a single source. The Supply division comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. For more information, visit: https://also.com. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany.


The Droege Group
The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm, fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes with the aim of increasing enterprise value. The Droege Group combines its family business structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle "Implementation - by every trick in the book", the group is one of the pioneers of implementation-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group's entrepreneurial platforms are aligned with long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines corporate development. The Droege Group has thus successfully positioned itself in the national and international market and is operationally active with its entrepreneurial platforms in 30 countries. More at: https://droege-group.com.


End of Media Release

1186409  20.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
