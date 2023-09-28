Setting the course for the future: ALSO HOLDING AG DRIVES FINANCE DIVISION FORWARD

ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

28-Sep-2023 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Emmen, Switzerland, 28 September 2023 PRESS RELEASE

As of 1 October 2023, the Board of Directors appoints Andreas Kuhn (42), a graduate business economist and certified public accountant, as the new CFO for the company. He also will be a member of the Group Management Board. His career at ALSO started almost twelve years ago. Through his current position, he is very familiar with all the details of monitoring and managing the company's performance.

His deputy will be Anja Steiner (34), Master of Advanced Studies Corporate Finance, who has been working very successfully in various positions at ALSO for several years. She is currently responsible for the finances of the largest region as Regional Finance Director for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Andreas Kuhn can draw on a highly competent team to manage the finances. Experienced experts in areas such as credit controlling, treasury, currency and inventory management will collaborate with him to drive the financial development of the technology provider and the digitalisation of the division.

The previous CFO, Ralf Retzko, is leaving the company by mutual agreement and on the best of terms. He will remain closely associated with it as an advisor beyond the 2023 financial year.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): “Ralf Retzko has played a significant role in the development of our excellent team. We thank him for the extraordinary work he has been doing over many years. He is succeeded by Andreas Kuhn, a financial expert who also has extensive experience in working with the Swiss stock exchange and investors. The new appointment is another milestone in the generational change of the company’s management team.”

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and is currently active in 30 countries in Europe and through partners in a total of 144 countries worldwide. Through our webshop and the cloud, we offer around 120,000 potential resellers access to products and services from more than 700 manufacturers in over 1,450 product categories. The cloud offering ranges from providing as-a-service based IT to digital platforms such as IoT, AI, virtualisation and cybersecurity. Our experts support channel partners in developing hybrid IT solutions. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company offers all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information, please visit: https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company that is fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes to increase corporate value. The Droege Group combines its family-owned corporate structure and capital strength in a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle “Execution - by the book”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group pursues a focused investment strategy that is oriented towards long-term megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years, the Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in national and international markets and is active in 30 countries. For further information, please visit: https://droege-group.com.