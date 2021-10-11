Log in
Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Alstom
News
Summary
ALO
FR0010220475
ALSTOM
(ALO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
10/11 03:46:46 am
31.18
EUR
-0.26%
08:12a
ALSTOM
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
10/08
ALSTOM
: Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/08
ALSTOM
: Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
ALSTOM : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
10/11/2021 | 08:12am BST
Andreas Willi from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
EUR
USD
GBP
Sales 2022
15 504 M
17 960 M
13 152 M
Net income 2022
394 M
456 M
334 M
Net Debt 2022
2 596 M
3 007 M
2 202 M
P/E ratio 2022
33,0x
Yield 2022
1,31%
Capitalization
11 672 M
13 508 M
9 902 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,92x
EV / Sales 2023
0,86x
Nbr of Employees
67 191
Free-Float
97,9%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
31,26 €
Average target price
43,29 €
Spread / Average Target
38,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez
Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues
Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi
Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM
-32.93%
13 508
PACCAR, INC.
-1.76%
29 426
KUBOTA CORPORATION
2.40%
24 833
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
7.81%
24 450
EPIROC AB (PUBL)
144.04%
23 990
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
28.50%
22 345
More Results
