ALSTOM : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 15 677 M 17 775 M 17 775 M Net income 2022 181 M 206 M 206 M Net Debt 2022 2 549 M 2 890 M 2 890 M P/E ratio 2022 92,2x Yield 2022 1,17% Capitalization 12 348 M 13 986 M 14 001 M EV / Sales 2022 0,95x EV / Sales 2023 0,89x Nbr of Employees 67 191 Free-Float - Chart ALSTOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALSTOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 33,07 € Average target price 41,48 € Spread / Average Target 25,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ALSTOM 4.04% 13 986 PACCAR INC 5.85% 32 065 EPIROC AB (PUBL) -3.80% 27 644 KUBOTA CORPORATION 2.06% 26 967 TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 5.66% 26 181 KOMATSU LTD. 7.26% 23 716