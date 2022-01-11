Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/11 04:29:35 am
33.73 EUR   +2.00%
04:12aALSTOM : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom wins landmark contract to deliver up to 200 regional trains in Norway
AQ
01/10ALSTOM : Lusail Tramway enters commercial service
PU
ALSTOM : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

01/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
Andreas Willi from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
Financials
Sales 2022 15 677 M 17 775 M 17 775 M
Net income 2022 181 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2022 2 549 M 2 890 M 2 890 M
P/E ratio 2022 92,2x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 12 348 M 13 986 M 14 001 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float -
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 33,07 €
Average target price 41,48 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM4.04%13 986
PACCAR INC5.85%32 065
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-3.80%27 644
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.06%26 967
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.66%26 181
KOMATSU LTD.7.26%23 716