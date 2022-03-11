Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
03/22 08:14:59 am
20.23 EUR   +4.28%
08:10aALSTOM : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/10ALSTOM : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/10Alstom statement - Closely monitoring the dramatic situation currently happening in Ukraine
AQ
ALSTOM : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating

03/11/2022 | 08:10am EST
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 47.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ALSTOM
08:10aALSTOM : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/10ALSTOM : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/10Alstom statement - Closely monitoring the dramatic situation currently happening in Ukraine
AQ
03/10Alstom signs a framework contract to contribute to the design and implementation of ERTMS
AQ
03/10ALSTOM : The innovative and sustainable bus system from the Van Hool - Kiepe Electric - Alstom
PU
03/09Alstom Wins $393 Million Contract To Supply Trains, Signaling System In Chile
MT
03/09ALSTOM : signs contract for signalling system, 37 Metropolis trains and 20 years of maintenance
PU
03/09ALSTOM SA : Alstom signs contract for signalling system, 37 Metropolis trains and 20 years
GL
03/09Alstom Signs Contract for Signaling System, 37 Metropolis Trains and 20 Years of Maintenance
CI
03/09Alstom awarded major Network Rail signalling delivery contract; Farncombe to Petersfield
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
Financials
Sales 2022 15 520 M 17 077 M 17 077 M
Net income 2022 129 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 2 696 M 2 967 M 2 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,2x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 7 244 M 7 971 M 7 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ALSTOM
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,40 €
Average target price 40,92 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-37.86%7 971
PACCAR, INC.-2.39%29 943
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.78%23 711
KOMATSU LTD.0.80%22 113
KUBOTA CORPORATION-20.11%21 090
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-14.69%20 973