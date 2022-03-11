Log in
Alstom
News
Summary
ALO
FR0010220475
ALSTOM
(ALO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
03/22 08:14:59 am
20.23
EUR
+4.28%
08:10a
ALSTOM
: JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/10
ALSTOM
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/10
Alstom statement - Closely monitoring the dramatic situation currently happening in Ukraine
AQ
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 47.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ALSTOM
08:10a
ALSTOM
: JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/10
ALSTOM
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/10
Alstom statement - Closely monitoring the dramatic situation currently happening in Ukr..
AQ
03/10
Alstom signs a framework contract to contribute to the design and implementation of ERT..
AQ
03/10
ALSTOM
: The innovative and sustainable bus system from the Van Hool - Kiepe Electric - Al..
PU
03/09
Alstom Wins $393 Million Contract To Supply Trains, Signaling System In Chile
MT
03/09
ALSTOM
: signs contract for signalling system, 37 Metropolis trains and 20 years of mainte..
PU
03/09
ALSTOM SA
: Alstom signs contract for signalling system, 37 Metropolis trains and 20 years..
GL
03/09
Alstom Signs Contract for Signaling System, 37 Metropolis Trains and 20 Years of Mainte..
CI
03/09
Alstom awarded major Network Rail signalling delivery contract; Farncombe to Petersfiel..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
08:10a
ALSTOM
: JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/10
ALSTOM
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/07
ALSTOM
: JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
15 520 M
17 077 M
17 077 M
Net income 2022
129 M
142 M
142 M
Net Debt 2022
2 696 M
2 967 M
2 967 M
P/E ratio 2022
50,2x
Yield 2022
1,90%
Capitalization
7 244 M
7 971 M
7 971 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,64x
EV / Sales 2023
0,60x
Nbr of Employees
67 191
Free-Float
97,3%
More Financials
Chart ALSTOM
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
19,40 €
Average target price
40,92 €
Spread / Average Target
111%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez
Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues
Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi
Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM
-37.86%
7 971
PACCAR, INC.
-2.39%
29 943
EPIROC AB (PUBL)
-12.78%
23 711
KOMATSU LTD.
0.80%
22 113
KUBOTA CORPORATION
-20.11%
21 090
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
-14.69%
20 973
More Results
