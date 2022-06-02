Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
06/02 04:54:03 am EDT
25.92 EUR   +1.61%
ALSTOM SA: 2021 Dividend Proposal at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 July 2022 - Distribution Schedule

06/02/2022 | 04:46am EDT
2021 DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 12 JULY 2022

DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE


ALSTOM
Joint Stock Company with a capital of €2,616,486,292
Registered office: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
Trade and Company Register number 389 058 447 Bobigny


2 June 2022 – As already announced at the publication of the 2021 annual results on 11 May 2022, the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 12 July 2022 the distribution of a dividend amounting to 0.25 euros gross per share, with an option for the payment of the dividend in cash or in new shares.

As a reminder, this rate corresponds to a distribution ratio of 35% of the adjusted net income before depreciation of the stake in TMH.

Subject to the approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting, the price of the share delivered in payment of the dividend shall be equal to 90% of the average of the prices quoted at the opening of the twenty stock market sessions preceding the date of this Shareholders’ Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend, rounded up to two decimal places after the decimal point to the next higher hundredth, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 232-19 of the French Commercial Code.

The schedule for payment of the dividend will be as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date: 20/07/22
  • Record date: 21/07/22 after the stock exchange closes
  • Start of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares: 22/07/22
  • End of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares: 22/08/22

(Shareholders who have not exercised their option by 22/08/22 at the latest will receive their dividend payment entirely in cash).

  • Results of the option for payment of the dividend in shares: 24/08/22
  • Payment of the dividend in cash, settlement of the dividend in shares: 26/08/22
 

 		About
Alstom

 

 

 		  
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022. Log onto www.alstom.com for more information 
 
 Contacts 

Press:
Coralie COLLET – Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62 
coralie.collet@alstomGroup.com

 

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14

Samuel.miller@alstomGroup.com


Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (6) 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

 

 

 		 

Attachment


