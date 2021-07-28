Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
ALSTOM SA: Alstom combined Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

07/28/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Alstom combined Shareholders’ Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

28 July 2021 – Alstom’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, took place today, July 28 2021, in Paris at Châteauform’ Le 28 George V, 28 avenue Georges V, and was broadcasted live on Alstom’s website.,

The Shareholders’ Meeting was the opportunity to review the highlights of the fiscal year 2020/21, the progress of Bombardier Transportation integration and to present Alstom in Motion (AiM) 2025 strategic plan, built on proven AiM strategy and significantly enlarged Group profile.

The Shareholders’ meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, including the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2021 and a dividend distribution of €0.25 per share - which corresponds to a 31% payout ratio1 – as well as the option for payment of such dividend to be made in cash or in new shares.

Shareholder information:
E-mail: investor.relations@alstomgroup.com
Internet: www.alstom.com
In France, a free-phone number is available to shareholders from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CET): 0 800 50 90 51
From abroad: +33 (0) 1 57 06 87 78*
* calls to this number will be charged at your operator's standard international rate.

 

  		About Alstom

  		   
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com  
 
  Contacts

 

  		Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

 

Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

  		 


1 of the adjusted net profit

 

Attachment


