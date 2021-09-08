Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg

09/08/2021 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg

  • First time in Germany that new S-Bahn trains will feature the latest generation of digital signalling and automation systems for greater capacity and reliability
  • New trains will expand and enhance transport services in the Hamburg S-Bahn network and include an additional multi-purpose area in each middle car

8 September 2021 – Alstom and S-Bahn Hamburg GmbH have signed a contract for the delivery of an additional 64 Class 490 S-Bahn trains. The order is an option from a framework contract signed in 2013 and is valued at around 500 million euro.

As with the previous trains, passengers will enjoy the proven amenities of these three-car electric multiple units, but with the addition of some new improvements to better meet the needs of Hamburg’s passengers. For example, the new S-Bahn train’s middle cars will feature a multipurpose area with room for bicycles, luggage, and dedicated spaces to accommodate passengers with limited mobility.

However, the train’s most significant innovation will be invisible to passengers. For the first time in Germany, S-Bahn trains will be equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) Baseline 3 Release 2 and automated train operation (ATO) technology. Together, these technologies will ensure denser and more frequent service and enable Hamburg to provide more fluid transport while increasing the overall number of train journeys. In addition, the flexibility of Hamburg’s new S-Bahn trains means that they will couple with the 82 Class 490 S-Bahn trains already in service.

"We are delighted that S-Bahn Hamburg continues to rely on the 490 series trains. The comfortable vehicles are perfectly adapted to the requirements of the Hamburg S-Bahn network and will convince with an even more flexible space arrangement. Equipping the trains with the latest ETCS and ATO technology is a milestone on the path to the digitalisation of Hamburg's rail traffic and we are proud to make a decisive contribution to this," says Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

This order marks Germany’s first implementation of ATO in automation level 2 (GoA 2) for new S-Bahn vehicles. In addition, S-Bahn Hamburg GmbH will receive vehicles that already comply with the latest state-of-the-art signalling technology. The trains will be delivered with Alstom's intelligent onboard technology for ETCS, with integrated ATO software that meets the high demands of future digital rail operations in terms of performance, availability, and automation.

"By equipping Hamburg’s new commuter trains with ETCS and ATO, Alstom is once again pioneering the field of rail digitalisation. Implementing this modern technology for series operation in such a large city represents an important step for the digitalisation and capacity increase of local transport systems in German conurbations," says Michael Konias, Head of Digital & Integrated Systems at Alstom for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Initially, Alstom will manufacture three vehicles that will undergo extensive testing and inspection, in particular for approval of their ETCS and ATO functionalities. Vehicle deliveries to Hamburg are scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

Among others, Alstom’s sites in Hennigsdorf, Bautzen (production), Berlin (signalling), Braunschweig, Siegen and Mannheim, Germany, will be involved in the production of the new S-Bahn trains. This is in addition to sites in Charleroi, Belgium (ETCS), Wroclaw, Poland, Västeras, Sweden and Vadodara, India, which will also participate in production.

In Germany, Alstom offers innovative solutions for sustainable mobility and is one of the leading suppliers of railway technology with metros, suburban trains, trams, regional trains, locomotives and signalling solutions. Our trains travel from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria. More than 70% of high-speed trains running in Germany are equipped with Alstom’s ETCS signalling solutions. In Lower Saxony, Alstom is building the world's first fuel cell-powered, completely emission-free Cordia iLint regional train in series production. Alstom is Germany's only manufacturer of infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions to provide maintenance, service and modernisation of all mass transit trains for all manufacturers' series, as well as information systems. 

Alstom™ is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group

  About Alstom    
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com  
 
  Contacts Press
Jörn BISCHOFF – Tel.: +49 (0) 174 925 03 48
joern.bischoff@alstomgroup.com

 

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor Relations
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (0)6 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (0)6 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

  		 

Attachment


All news about ALSTOM
02:52aALSTOM : to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
PU
02:47aALSTOM SA : Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
GL
09/07ALSTOM : presents its battery-powered multiple unit train in Saxony
PU
09/06ALSTOM : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
09/06ALSTOM : Coradia iLint hydrogen train runs for the first time in France
PU
09/03ALSTOM : to supply 35 additional Citadis tramways to Lyon's Public Transport Aut..
PU
08/31ALSTOM : The age of hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa; Alstom pioneer..
AQ
08/31ALSTOM : - The age of hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa
AQ
08/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sanofi, Walt Disney, Roche, Flatexdegiro, KBC Group...
08/30ALSTOM : The age of hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 654 M 18 537 M 18 537 M
Net income 2022 413 M 489 M 489 M
Net Debt 2022 2 415 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 12 571 M 14 884 M 14 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,67 €
Average target price 44,86 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-27.76%14 884
PACCAR, INC.-4.36%28 649
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION22.83%28 330
KUBOTA CORPORATION8.44%26 747
EPIROC AB (PUBL)160.27%26 179
KOMATSU LTD.0.67%24 319