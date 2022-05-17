ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins Israel's NTA contract for the design and build, maintenance, and financing of Tel Aviv's Green light rail systems

Alstom wins Israel’s NTA contract for the design and build, maintenance, and financing of Tel Aviv’s Green light rail systems

An average 14% reduction on commute times

76M passengers expected in 2030

17 May 2022 – Alstom, a member of the TMT Consortium (TLV Metropolitan Tramway Ltd.) and its partners Electra Ltd. & Dan Transportation, have been awarded a contract to design, build, maintain, and finance the Tel Aviv Metropolitan LRT Green line by Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd (NTA). The project is valued at 2.6 billion euro and Alstom’s share valued at €858 million euro1.

Alstom’s responsibility includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of the railway system including tracks, electrification, power supply (Hesop, energy saving system), signaling, communication system and the supply of 98 Citadis XO5 trams. Electra will manage the design and construction of the civil works. Maintenance of the system will be performed by a joint venture composed of Dan Transportation, Electra and Alstom.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to support NTA in the development of the city’s urban network and serve hundreds of thousands of residents every day. We believe access to transport is an essential factor to promote and enhance social and economic progress. Everyone benefits from better access to public transport, reduced commute times, less congestion and lower carbon emissions. Alstom and our partners Dan Transportation and Electra Ltd., believe this project will contribute to the growth of the rail ecosystem in the country and support the creation of hundreds of new jobs,” said Eran Cohen, Managing Director Alstom Israel.

This project is part of a greater Transport Investment plan by Israel to address the country’s growing mobility demand. To reduce congestion in Tel Aviv and support its 4,000,000 inhabitants, two additional tramways will be introduced (Green and Purple). The Green line is the longer of the two extending for over 39km and 62 stations, of which 4 will be underground. The line will run from north to south of the city, connecting Holon and Rishon Lezion with the centre of Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv University, the industrial and business area in western Herzliya and the business area in Kiryat Atidim. The Green line will have state of the art trams and expected to move 76 million passengers in 2030.



The trams will operate in double units, 34 meters each with full low floor. The Citadis Xo5 trams will be designed and manufactured in Alstom’s centre of development for Citadis trams in La Rochelle. The other French sites involved are Le Creusot, for the bogies, Ornans for motors, Villeurbanne, for the passenger information systems. Additionally, Alstom’s Fez facility in Morocco will provide harnesses and electrical cabinets and the Belgian site in Charleroi will provide the electronics power with a new Integrated Traction and Auxiliary Converter in 1500 v and the Hesop energy saving system.

Alstom is a leader in the tram and light rail market with 26 LRV lines in 13 countries delivered as integrated systems, with 3,000 Citadis trams & LRVs ordered by more than 60 cities in 20 countries; 1 in 4 low-floor trams in services in the world have been manufactured by Alstom.

Alstom’s presence in Israel dates back 30 years as a trusted supplier and service provider to Israel Railways (ISR). Recently, ISR extended Alstom’s maintenance contract, the only outsourced maintenance contract in the country’s railway sector which began in 2014. Furthermore, our collaboration with ISR has been expanded further with the award of two contracts for electrification infrastructure maintenance, and for the design-build of an ETCS L2 onboard system. Alstom’s recent acquisition of Bombardier has expanded our presence in Israel, through the supply of double deck coaches and Traxx e-locomotives.

1. Order booking expected in 2023/24





