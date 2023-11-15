To whom It may concern,
Please find enclosed Alstom's half year 2023/24 financial report.
Attachment
- Financial Report_Management Report & Notes_ENG_HY2324_vFinal
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:00:56 am
|14.17 EUR
|+5.63%
|13.70
|-3.33%
|06:30am
|MORNING BID EUROPE-UK inflation to test market's upbeat mood
|RE
|06:15am
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Cooling U.S. Inflation Fuels Hopes That Rates Have Peaked
|DJ
To whom It may concern,
Please find enclosed Alstom's half year 2023/24 financial report.
Attachment
|MORNING BID EUROPE-UK inflation to test market's upbeat mood
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Cooling U.S. Inflation Fuels Hopes That Rates Have Peaked
|DJ
|London High Court Dismisses Siemens Lawsuit Over GBP2 Billion Rail Contract
|MT
|Siemens loses London lawsuit over 2 bln stg HS2 contract
|RE
|Alstom Secures EUR950 Million Rail Services Contract Extension in UK
|MT
|Alstom Secures an Eight-Year Services Contract Extension Worth Around ?950 Million from Crosscountry in the United Kingdom
|CI
|TotalEnergies, Alstom Sign New Deals in Kazakhstan
|MT
|Truck and train brakes manufacturer Knorr-Bremse reports significantly higher sales
|DP
|Plenty of new costume ideas for Halloween !
|ALSTOM : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|Correction: Ratos Company Spins Out Product Information Business
|MT
|Ratos Company Spins Out Product Information Business
|MT
|ALSTOM : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|ALSTOM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Moody's Affirms Alstom Rating, Lowers Outlook Citing Weak Credit Metrics
|MT
|ALSTOM : EPS cut (2023: -10.1%, 2024: -7.0%)
|Alstom, Flox Robotics to Jointly Develop Wildlife Detection Technology for Railways
|MT
|Alstom Appoints Jorg Nikutta as Managing Director in Denmark
|CI
|Planned Eurostar competitor Evolyn to buy 12 trains from France's Alstom
|RE
|ALSTOM : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
|ZD
|CAC 40 Index Flat as French Construction Activity Improves, Alstom Stock Plummets
|MT
|European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Thursday Trading; Eurozone Business Activity Contracts Again
|MT
|FTSE 100 rises but banks struggle on Metro woe
|AN
|CFO Says Alstom Open to Asset Sales as Shares Plunge After Guidance Cut
|MT
|ALSTOM : Persistent FCF issues drag down Alstom
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-37.91%
|5 910 M $
|+37.42%
|47 427 M $
|-1.23%
|25 104 M $
|+66.51%
|24 842 M $
|+29.69%
|23 170 M $
|+26.68%
|21 972 M $
|-0.16%
|20 469 M $
|+15.35%
|15 988 M $
|-36.49%
|13 548 M $
|+9.52%
|9 780 M $