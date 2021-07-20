Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALSTOM SA : Présentation of first quarter results of 2021/22

07/20/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALSTOM SA : Présentation of first quarter results of 2021/22

Attachment


All news about ALSTOM
02:28aALSTOM : FY 2021/22- First quarter orders & sales - Présentation (en anglais)
PU
02:08aALSTOM SA : Présentation of first quarter results of 2021/22
GL
01:56aALSTOM : orders and sales for the first three months of 2021/22
PU
01:39aALSTOM SA : Alstom's orders and sales for the first three months of 2021/22
GL
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Stem Losses for Now
DJ
07/19ALSTOM : begins manufacturing of modern commuter & transit trains for Delhi-Ghaz..
AQ
07/16ALSTOM : begins manufacturing of modern commuter & transit trains for Delhi-Ghaz..
PU
07/15ALSTOM : First automatic people mover (APM) delivered to Beijing Capital Interna..
PU
07/15ALSTOM : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07/15Bosnia's $1.1 billion deal for China-backed coal-fired plant under threat
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 617 M 18 418 M 18 418 M
Net income 2022 415 M 489 M 489 M
Net Debt 2022 2 424 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 13 074 M 15 426 M 15 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 35,15 €
Average target price 47,82 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-24.59%19 211
PACCAR, INC.0.50%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.28%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)171.30%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.24%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.-3.02%24 110