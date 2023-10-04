ALSTOM : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
October 04, 2023 at 04:36 pm EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 33.50.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|21.46 EUR
|-1.06%
|-5.13%
|-5.96%
|10:36pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.96%
|8 722 M $
|+39.34%
|671 M $
|+27.05%
|250 M $
|+20.22%
|792 M $
|-16.72%
|105 M $
|+31.36%
|43 933 M $
|+37.64%
|662 M $
|+12.40%
|424 M $
|+4.74%
|761 M $
|-23.87%
|284 M $