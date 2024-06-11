Alstom: BlackRock below 5% of capital & votes

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has declared to the AMF that on June 7, 2024, it fell below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights in Alstom and held 4.84% of the capital and voting rights in this company.



This threshold crossing results from a sale of Alstom shares on the market and a reduction in the number of Alstom shares held as collateral.



