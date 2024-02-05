Alstom: BlackRock holds less than 5% of the capital

February 05, 2024 at 06:54 am EST Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has declared to the AMF that on February 1, 2024, it crossed below the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Alstom and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 19,189,784 Alstom shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights in this company.



This threshold crossing results from a sale of Alstom shares off and on the market, and a reduction in the number of Alstom shares held as collateral.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.