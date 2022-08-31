Log in
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:36 2022-08-31 am EDT
20.71 EUR   -1.24%
10:11aALSTOM : Document AMF CP. 2022E858836
PU
08/30ALSTOM : Document AMF CP. 2022E858606
PU
08/26Cummins fuel cell technology powers new zero-emissions rail fleet in germany
AQ
Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E858836

08/31/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T15:34:04.76 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T15:34:03.533 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T15:34:02.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T15:32:04.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T15:32:03.627 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T15:32:02.443 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
null 2022-08-31T14:24:02.37 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot CAST Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T13:20:02.32 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-08-31T12:02:04.38 Prospectus Approbation VINCI Link
null 2022-08-31T12:00:04.397 Prospectus Approbation ORANGE Link
null 2022-08-31T11:58:04.26 Prospectus Approbation COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2022-08-31T11:56:05.083 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2022-08-31T11:52:06.71 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-31T11:26:02.41 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-08-31T10:40:24.187 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:40:19.837 undefined Communique AMUNDI Link
null 2022-08-31T10:37:18.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:37:14.457 undefined Communique AMUNDI Link
null 2022-08-31T10:37:10.663 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2022-08-31T10:37:07.47 undefined Communique CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2022-08-31T10:34:04.39 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:32:14.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:31:34.623 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:30:56.193 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:30:16.73 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:27:14.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:24:03.277 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:21:04.66 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:18:04.11 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:15:04.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:12:03.503 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:07:35.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:04:09.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:02:09.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-31T10:02:03.447 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE HOME LOAN SFH Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:12:07.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document THERMADOR GROUPE Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:12:06.597 DeclarationDirigeants Document THERMADOR GROUPE Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:12:05.54 DeclarationDirigeants Document CARBIOS Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:12:04.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:12:03.377 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:10:09.263 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:10:08 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:10:06.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:10:05.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document NETGEM Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:10:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:10:03.343 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:08:07.957 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:08:06.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:08:05.677 DeclarationDirigeants Document SEB S.A. Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:08:04.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:08:03.423 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:06:07.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUREA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:06:06.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document THERMADOR GROUPE Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:06:05.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T18:06:03.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:40:05.443 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:40:04.323 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:40:03.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:38:07.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:38:06.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:38:05.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:38:04.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:38:03.31 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:36:08.46 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:36:07.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T15:36:06.073 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T14:32:03.293 Declarations Document ATLAND Link
2022-08-31T00:00:00 2022-08-30T14:28:03.32 Declarations Document LECTRA SA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T14:24:04.63 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T14:24:03.4 Declarations Document ARKEMA Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T12:08:03.277 Declarations Document BURELLE S.A. Link
null 2022-08-30T11:44:05.333 PasseportIn Depot CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T11:26:04.363 Declarations Document REXEL Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T11:26:03.197 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T11:24:03.287 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2022-08-30T00:00:00 2022-08-30T11:20:03.313 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-08-30T10:26:03.113 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-08-30T10:23:04.95 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-30T10:18:07.21 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-30T10:15:09.413 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-30T10:12:10.15 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-30T10:09:12.507 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-30T10:06:04.437 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-30T10:02:05.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:08:07.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:08:06.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATOS SE Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:08:05.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:08:03.94 DeclarationDirigeants Document AUREA Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:08:02.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:06:08.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:06:07.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:06:06.147 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:06:05.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:06:04.09 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:06:02.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:04:07.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:04:06.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:04:05.1 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:04:03.967 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-08-29T00:00:00 2022-08-29T18:04:02.893 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 16 489 M 16 517 M 16 517 M
Net income 2023 279 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2023 2 705 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 7 889 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 20,97 €
Average target price 33,68 €
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-32.83%7 903
PACCAR, INC.-0.24%30 617
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-19.88%21 326
KOMATSU LTD.9.80%20 152
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.74%18 661
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-27.38%18 230