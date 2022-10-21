Advanced search
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:21 2022-10-21 am EDT
19.09 EUR   -1.50%
09:50aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867801
PU
10/20Alstom - The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail network is a gamechanger
AQ
10/19Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ERTMS signalling system for central and southern Italy
AQ
Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867801

10/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 13:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
09:50aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867801
PU
10/20Alstom - The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail network is a gamechanger
AQ
10/19Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ERTMS signa..
AQ
10/19Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867297
PU
10/19Alstom Wins $884 Million Contract To Install Rail Transport Management System In Italy
MT
10/19Alstom Sa : Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ER..
GL
10/19Alstom Sa : Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ER..
GL
10/19Alstom SA Signs Framework Agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to Supply ERTMS Sign..
CI
10/19Alstom Gets $295 Million Services Contract From UK's Govia Thameslink Railway
MT
10/18Alstom Sa : Alstom wins major UK train services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
Financials
Sales 2023 16 522 M 16 242 M 16 242 M
Net income 2023 296 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 2 699 M 2 653 M 2 653 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 1,80%
Capitalization 7 291 M 7 168 M 7 168 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 19,38 €
Average target price 31,25 €
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-37.92%7 168
PACCAR, INC.-0.78%30 450
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.28%20 566
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-27.03%17 255
KOMATSU LTD.-1.11%16 824
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-27.78%16 471