Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:09 2022-11-01 am EDT
21.05 EUR   +0.91%
10:50aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E869505
PU
10/28Alstom to demonstrate the key role rail can play in global decarbonisation efforts at COP27
AQ
10/27Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E868727
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E869505

11/01/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:08.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:08.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:07.67 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SANOFI Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:07.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:06.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SEB S.A. Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:05.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:05.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:04.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:03.857 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:03.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:02.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:08.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:07.847 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:07.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:06.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:05.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:05.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:04.71 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
null 2022-11-01T10:53:30.39 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:52:37.607 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:52:06.647 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:51:35.823 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:51:05.173 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-11-01T10:50:33.98 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:50:30.113 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2022-11-01T10:49:36.417 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:44:40.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:39:45.453 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:34:49.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:29:53.867 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:24:58.76 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:20:04.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:13:51.63 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:08:54.673 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:08:02.217 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:07:09.057 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:06:15.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:06:04.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:06.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:05.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREELANCE.COM Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:05.317 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:04.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:04.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:03.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:02.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:02.27 DeclarationDirigeants Document FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:08.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:07.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATARI Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:07.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:06.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:05.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:05.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:04.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document CATERPILLAR INC Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:04.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document CATERPILLAR INC Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:03.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:02.953 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:02.253 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:08.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:07.463 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:06.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:06.237 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:05.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:04.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:04.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:03.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:02.937 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:02.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:36:22.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:36:21.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:36:21.097 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:34:06.117 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:34:03.803 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2022-10-29T12:12:09.193 undefined Communique PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-10-29T12:12:05.813 undefined Communique PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-10-29T12:11:06.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:10:04.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:09:05.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:08:06.017 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:07:06.947 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:06:08.39 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:05:10.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:04:12.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:03:14.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:02:17.307 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:01:20.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:00:24.287 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:59:27.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:58:30.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:57:34.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:56:39.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:55:42.983 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:54:47.627 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:53:52.563 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:52:57.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:52:03.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:51:28.18 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-10-29T11:50:33.95 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:49:40.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:48:46.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:47:53.17 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
10:50aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E869505
PU
10/28Alstom to demonstrate the key role rail can play in global decarbonisation efforts at C..
AQ
10/27Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E868727
PU
10/26Alstom expands offering and presence in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing commitment to Vision ..
AQ
10/25Alstom : Guillaume Legoupil appointed Managing Director for Alstom in Finland
PU
10/21Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867801
PU
10/20Alstom - The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail network is a gamechanger
AQ
10/19Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ERTMS signa..
AQ
10/19Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867297
PU
10/19Alstom Wins $884 Million Contract To Install Rail Transport Management System In Italy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 522 M 16 337 M 16 337 M
Net income 2023 296 M 293 M 293 M
Net Debt 2023 2 699 M 2 668 M 2 668 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 7 848 M 7 760 M 7 760 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 20,86 €
Average target price 31,25 €
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-33.18%7 760
PACCAR, INC.9.71%33 674
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.38%21 971
KOMATSU LTD.5.74%18 130
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.24%17 745
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-23.65%17 406