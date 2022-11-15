Advanced search
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:02 2022-11-15 am EST
23.62 EUR   -3.32%
05:41aAlstom : to provide cutting-edge signalling system to Metro Do Porto yellow line extension
PU
11/14Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871496
PU
11/14Alstom wins EUR98 million contract to design and manufacture 78 metro coaches for Chennai Metro Phase-II
AQ
Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871966

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
05:41aAlstom : to provide cutting-edge signalling system to Metro Do Porto yellow line extension
PU
11/14Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871496
PU
11/14Alstom wins EUR98 million contract to design and manufacture 78 metro coaches for Chenn..
AQ
11/14Alstom : study demonstrates increase in urban rail brings concrete benefits to support Afr..
PU
11/11Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871475
PU
11/11Alstom : wins 98 million contract to design and manufacture 78 metro coaches for Chennai ..
PU
11/10Alstom inaugurates expansion of its train manufacturing facility in Taubate, Brazil
AQ
11/10Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871293
PU
11/09EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election ..
DJ
11/08Alstom : inaugurates expansion of its train manufacturing facility in Taubaté, Brazil
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
Financials
Sales 2023 16 522 M 17 077 M 17 077 M
Net income 2023 296 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 2 699 M 2 789 M 2 789 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 9 191 M 9 500 M 9 500 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,43 €
Average target price 31,23 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-21.75%9 500
PACCAR, INC.15.95%35 591
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-12.05%24 157
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.01%21 449
KOMATSU LTD.13.12%20 533
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-11.32%20 208