Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:57 2022-12-22 am EST
22.86 EUR   -0.87%
09:50aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E877361
PU
12/21Alstom's automated people mover at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport carries first passengers across new extension
AQ
12/20Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E876995
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E877361

12/22/2022 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:38:04.93 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:38:03.847 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:38:02.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:36:27.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T15:36:26.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
null 2022-12-22T13:54:04.353 PasseportIn Depot BACKET ASSET GMBH Link
null 2022-12-22T13:50:06.117 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T13:28:02.8 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-12-22T11:52:04.447 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT COOPERATIF Link
null 2022-12-22T11:52:03.14 Prospectus Approbation AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
null 2022-12-22T11:48:04.713 Prospectus Approbation LA POSTE Link
null 2022-12-22T11:08:43.533 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-22T11:08:01.95 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-22T11:02:02.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:56:04.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:50:08.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:44:12.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:38:14.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:32:17.093 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:26:19.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:20:23.847 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:14:24.267 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:54.247 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:44.643 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:35.593 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:22.533 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-22T10:07:14.8 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2022-12-22T10:06:24.843 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:54:24.433 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:52:26.093 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:52:24.16 ResultatOffre Document BLUELINEA Link
2022-12-22T00:00:00 2022-12-22T09:46:25.29 DeclarationAchatVente Document BLUELINEA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:36.763 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:35.72 DeclarationDirigeants Document THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:34.733 DeclarationDirigeants Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:33.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:32.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:31.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:30.8 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:29.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:28.763 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:27.77 DeclarationDirigeants Document AXA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:26.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATARI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:25.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:24.627 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:06:23.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:41.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:40.36 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:39.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:38.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:37.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:36.33 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:35.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:34.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:33.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:32.307 DeclarationDirigeants Document NACON Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:31.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document NACON Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:30.417 DeclarationDirigeants Document ENERTIME Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:29.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:28.523 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:27.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:26.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:25.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:24.54 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:04:23.537 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:27.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:26.673 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:25.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:24.663 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T18:02:23.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T16:44:23.377 Declarations Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
null 2022-12-21T15:42:25.547 DocumentOperation Approbation OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:36.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:35.87 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:34.76 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:33.73 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
null 2022-12-21T15:34:32.777 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation OVH GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:31.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:30.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:29.547 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:27.407 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:26.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:25.413 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:24.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:34:23.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:32:28.113 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:32:27.07 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:04:23.327 Pactes Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:02:24.453 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T15:02:23.3 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
null 2022-12-21T12:54:23.463 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2022-12-21T12:32:23.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T12:26:23.333 Declarations Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T11:34:23.333 CalendrierOffre Document SOMFY SA Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T11:30:24.45 CalendrierOffre Document ATARI Link
2022-12-21T00:00:00 2022-12-21T11:30:23.34 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-12-21T11:16:40.757 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SCF Link
null 2022-12-21T11:10:41.363 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-21T11:09:59.463 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-21T11:04:06.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
09:50aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E877361
PU
12/21Alstom's automated people mover at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport carries fir..
AQ
12/20Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E876995
PU
12/19Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E876774
PU
12/19Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E876774
PU
12/16Alstom will supply an additional 49 Coradia Stream trains to Renfe in Spain
AQ
12/15Europe's Day of Three Central Banks Rate Hikes Plunge French Equities
MT
12/15Alstom Wins Contract to Supply Trains to Spain's Renfe
MT
12/15Alstom Sa : Alstom will supply an additional 49 Coradia Stream trains to Renfe in Spain
GL
12/14End Of The Hoskins Saga : Implications For The Future
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 481 M 17 489 M 17 489 M
Net income 2023 256 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2023 2 807 M 2 979 M 2 979 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,9x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 8 676 M 9 206 M 9 206 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 23,06 €
Average target price 30,17 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-26.14%9 206
PACCAR, INC.12.63%35 138
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-6.18%26 455
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-4.36%21 782
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.29%21 657
KOMATSU LTD.9.75%21 160