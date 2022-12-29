Advanced search
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:50 2022-12-29 am EST
23.02 EUR   +0.88%
12/26Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to replace imported equipment
RE
12/22Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E877361
PU
12/21Alstom's automated people mover at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport carries first passengers across new extension
AQ
Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E877795

12/29/2022 | 09:54am EST
Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 14:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
Financials
Sales 2023 16 481 M 17 507 M 17 507 M
Net income 2023 256 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2023 2 807 M 2 982 M 2 982 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,3x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 8 585 M 9 120 M 9 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALSTOM
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 22,82 €
Average target price 30,17 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-26.91%9 120
PACCAR, INC.13.66%34 516
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-9.04%25 675
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-5.78%21 459
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.99%21 341
KOMATSU LTD.8.54%20 601