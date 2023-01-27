Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:46:04 2023-01-27 am EST
27.69 EUR   +2.03%
01/26Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E881808
PU
01/25Train maker Alstom gains steam on European orders
RE
01/25ALSTOM : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E882096

01/27/2023 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:40:02.213 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:17.353 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:16.323 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:15.323 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:14.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:13.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:12.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:11.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:10.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:09.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:08.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:07.267 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:06.237 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:05.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:04.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:03.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:38:02.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T15:36:26.143 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T11:58:02.207 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-27T11:56:02.19 Declarations Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T11:54:02.137 ObligationDepotOP Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T10:59:54.817 Declarations Document DBV TECHNOLOGIES Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T10:59:53.76 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T10:59:52.673 DeclarationAchatVente Document SERMA GROUP Link
null 2023-01-27T10:59:48.437 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2023-01-27T10:59:44.657 undefined Communique COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2023-01-27T10:58:55.14 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-27T10:58:05.273 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-27T10:57:58.937 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-01-27T10:57:01.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:56:55.347 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-01-27T10:49:31.743 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:42:38.833 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:35:46.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:28:55.007 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:28:49.287 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-01-27T10:21:53.993 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:15:03.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:08:02.523 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:05:08.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-27T10:04:02.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T09:52:02.457 Declarations Document TRANSITION Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T09:50:05.887 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-01-27T00:00:00 2023-01-27T09:50:03.363 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:10.727 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:09.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:08.87 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:07.967 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:07.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:06.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document VERALLIA Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:05.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document NETGEM Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:04.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document NETGEM Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T18:02:02.87 DeclarationDirigeants Document NETGEM Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T16:12:03.78 Declarations Document GROUPE CRIT Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T16:12:02.783 Declarations Document TRANSITION Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T16:08:04.053 Declarations Document ELECTRICITE ET EAUX DE MADAGASCAR Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T16:08:02.847 Declarations Document DBV TECHNOLOGIES Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:16.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:15.097 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:14.097 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:13.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:12.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:10.123 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:09.07 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:08.027 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:07.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:06.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:03.957 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:36:02.917 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:34:26.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T15:34:25.013 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T14:50:03.153 ResultatOffre Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T13:06:04.253 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T13:06:02.807 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T11:04:02.91 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T10:56:04.87 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T10:56:03.933 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-26T00:00:00 2023-01-26T10:56:02.907 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-01-26T10:54:02.123 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2023-01-26T10:53:56.593 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-01-26T10:47:12.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:40:32.607 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:33:50.173 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:27:03.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:20:03.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:13:07.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:06:12.543 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:05:07.983 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-26T10:04:04.85 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:10.397 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:09.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:08.503 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:07.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document KUMULUS VAPE Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:06.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:05.713 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:04.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIEL ET COMPAGNIE Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:03.683 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOOSTHEAT Link
2023-01-25T00:00:00 2023-01-25T18:02:02.487 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 14:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALSTOM
01/26Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E881808
PU
01/25Train maker Alstom gains steam on European orders
RE
01/25ALSTOM : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
01/25ALSTOM : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/25Alstom : Equity Story (25/01/2023)
PU
01/25European Midday Briefing: Softer U.S. Earnings Weigh on Mood
DJ
01/25Alstom Flags Up To EUR38 Billion Sales Over Next Three Years
MT
01/25Transcript : Alstom SA, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 25, 2023
CI
01/25Alstom's third-quarter sales rise on European orders
RE
01/25Alstom Sa : Orders and sales for the first nine months of 2022/23
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 512 M 17 919 M 17 919 M
Net income 2023 139 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2023 2 829 M 3 070 M 3 070 M
P/E ratio 2023 80,4x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 10 211 M 11 080 M 11 080 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,14 €
Average target price 30,46 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM18.93%11 080
PACCAR, INC.11.96%39 030
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG7.74%27 850
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.8.59%23 434
EPIROC AB (PUBL)10.46%23 433
KOMATSU LTD.8.76%22 692