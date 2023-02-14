Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:58:33 2023-02-14 am EST
27.10 EUR   +0.74%
09:42aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E884635
PU
05:57aTelent to support UK's largest rail re-signalling scheme
AQ
02/13TGV M launches its first dynamic tests in the Czech Republic
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E884635

02/14/2023 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:07.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:06.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:05.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:04.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:03.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:12.953 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:11.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARKEMA Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:10.93 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:09.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:08.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:07.897 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:06.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:05.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:10:02.84 RetraitObligatoire Document SERMA GROUP Link
null 2023-02-14T14:20:12.377 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-02-14T14:18:03.147 Prospectus Approbation ARVAL SERVICE LEASE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T12:00:02.893 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:52:02.913 Declarations Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:06.75 Declarations Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:05.74 Declarations Document MERSEN Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:04.717 RetraitObligatoire Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:03.67 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-02-14T11:32:02.843 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-02-14T11:24:47.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:23:40.037 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:22:34.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:21:29.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:20:24.387 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:19:18.53 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:18:14.373 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:17:10.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:16:06.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:15:03.437 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:14:00.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:12:56.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:11:52.76 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:04:35.7 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:57:07.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:49:49.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:42:33.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:35:19.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:26:07.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:18:53.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:11:36.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:04:03.623 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:02:04.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:12.267 DeclarationDirigeants Document HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:11.293 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:10.28 DeclarationDirigeants Document SPARTOO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:09.287 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:08.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:07.307 DeclarationDirigeants Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:06.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:05.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:04.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:03.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:02.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:02:03.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:02:02.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:54:03.533 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:54:02.513 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:52:02.513 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:11.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:09.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:08.97 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:07.907 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:06.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:05.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:04.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:03.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:22.917 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:21.863 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:20.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:19.713 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:18.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:17.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:16.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:15.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
null 2023-02-13T13:28:04.58 Prospectus Approbation ALD Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T12:08:02.543 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:18:02.667 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:16:03.857 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:16:02.66 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-02-13T10:26:03.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T10:24:04.053 ObligationDepotOP Document GASCOGNE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:58:21.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:57:14.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:57:10.017 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2023-02-11T10:56:03.813 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:54:58.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:53:52.4 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:52:59.413 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:39.853 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:36.073 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:31.333 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:44:25.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:43:18.317 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:35:59.393 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:28:37.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:21:19.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALSTOM
09:42aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E884635
PU
05:57aTelent to support UK's largest rail re-signalling scheme
AQ
02/13TGV M launches its first dynamic tests in the Czech Republic
AQ
02/13Alstom to supply RegioJet with 13 Traxx MS3 locomotives
AQ
02/10Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E884199
PU
02/09Alstom opens national Training Academy in Derby
AQ
02/09Alstom and RegioJet sign an agreement for the supply of another 13 Traxx MS3 locomotive..
AQ
02/08Alstom to supply 25 additional Coradia Nordic regional trains to Norske tog
AQ
02/08Alstom opens national Training Academy to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2023
AQ
02/08Alstom will supply 25 additional Coradia Nordic regional trains to Norske tog in Norway
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 531 M 17 717 M 17 717 M
Net income 2023 140 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2023 2 788 M 2 988 M 2 988 M
P/E ratio 2023 73,6x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 10 120 M 10 846 M 10 846 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 26,90 €
Average target price 30,57 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM17.88%10 846
PACCAR, INC.10.62%38 081
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG7.70%27 495
KOMATSU LTD.12.55%23 061
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.09%22 754
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.2.18%22 048