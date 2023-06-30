|Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:08:20 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.32 EUR
|-0.04%
|+1.67%
|+19.72%
|03:50pm
|ALSTOM : EPS cut (2022: -4.0%, 2023: -7.7%)
|12:51pm
|Alstom celebrates 200th anniversary of world's first locomotive works
|AQ
ALSTOM : EPS cut (2022: -4.0%, 2023: -7.7%)
Today at 09:50 am
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|27.32 €
|-0.04%
|409 944
|2023-06-29
|27.33 €
|-0.91%
|731,643
|2023-06-28
|27.58 €
|+1.58%
|962,439
|2023-06-27
|27.15 €
|+0.41%
|779,006
|2023-06-26
|27.04 €
|+0.63%
|902,520
Chart Alstom
Company Profile
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - rolling stocks (53.2%): trains, tramways and locomotives; - railway services (23.1%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services; - signaling, information and control systems (14.7%); - railway infrastructures (9%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (44.8%), Americas (17.2%), Asia/Pacific (14.4%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (8.2%).Read more
SectorHeavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2023-07-11 - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Alstom
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
27.33EUR
Average target price
31.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.56%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.54%
|11 339 M $
|+37.42%
|12 103 M $
|+14.96%
|9 748 M $
|-6.36%
|9 676 M $
|+16.74%
|5 936 M $
|+36.13%
|5 898 M $
|-2.99%
|5 527 M $
|+15.52%
|17 308 M $
|+36.55%
|5 135 M $
|+36.16%
|4 928 M $