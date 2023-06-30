  1. Markets
Security ALO

ALSTOM

Equities ALO FR0010220475

Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:08:20 2023-06-30 am EDT Intraday chart for Alstom 5-day change 1st Jan Change
27.32 EUR -0.04% +1.67% +19.72%
03:50pm ALSTOM : EPS cut (2022: -4.0%, 2023: -7.7%) Alphavalue
12:51pm Alstom celebrates 200th anniversary of world's first locomotive works AQ

ALSTOM : EPS cut (2022: -4.0%, 2023: -7.7%)

Today at 09:50 am

Latest news about Alstom

ALSTOM : EPS cut (2022: -4.0%, 2023: -7.7%)
Alphavalue
Alstom celebrates 200th anniversary of world's first locomotive works
Alstom, Northrail and RIVE Private Investment sign a framework contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives including services
Alstom and Northrail sign contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives
Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E917017
Alstom Bags Up to EUR370 Million Contract from Northrail
ALSTOM SA: Alstom, Northrail and RIVE Private Investment sign a framework contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives including services
ALSTOM SA: Alstom, Northrail and RIVE Private Investment sign a framework contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives including services
AAlstom, Northrail and RIVE Private Investment sign a framework contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives including services
First in the Americas Alstom's hydrogen train enters revenue service in Charlevoix in Quebec
AQ
Alstom inaugurates new office in Rome (Italy) and confirms its leadership position in the signalling and rail infrastructure market in Italy
Alstom's 'lumiere' tram is now in service on the Line T10 of the Ile-de-France Mobilites network
ALSTOM : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
Traxx locomotives with Atlas are coming
Alstom - Traxx locomotives with Atlas are coming
Alstom's automated Innovia monorail system enters service in Bangkok
AQ
Alstom's Innovia Monorail Begins Service Operations in Thailand
German premiere: Siemens battery trains to run in southwest Germany
DP
Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2023E915319
ODDO BHF Maintains Alstom at Outperformance, Ups PT
Alstom- Successful tests for the first regional hybrid train on the Toulouse-Mazamet and Toulouse-Rodez lines (France)
AQ
Siemens to invest $2.2 billion to ramp up global production
ALSTOM SA: 2022/23 Dividend Proposal at the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 july 2023 - Distribution schedule
ALSTOM SA: 2022/23 Dividend Proposal at the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 july 2023 - Distribution schedule
Alstom SA Proposes Distribution of Dividend, Payable on September 7, 2023
CI

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 27.32 -0.04% 409 944
2023-06-29 27.33 -0.91% 731,643
2023-06-28 27.58 +1.58% 962,439
2023-06-27 27.15 +0.41% 779,006
2023-06-26 27.04 +0.63% 902,520

Real-time Euronext Paris - 09:51:09 2023-06-30 am EDT

Chart Alstom

Chart Alstom
Company Profile

Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - rolling stocks (53.2%): trains, tramways and locomotives; - railway services (23.1%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services; - signaling, information and control systems (14.7%); - railway infrastructures (9%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (44.8%), Americas (17.2%), Asia/Pacific (14.4%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (8.2%).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2023-07-11 - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Alstom

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
27.33EUR
Average target price
31.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.56%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM
Chart Analysis Alstom
+19.54% 11 339 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG
Chart Analysis Knorr-Bremse AG
+37.42% 12 103 M $
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Chart Analysis Metso Outotec Oyj
+14.96% 9 748 M $
AGCO CORPORATION
Chart Analysis AGCO Corporation
-6.36% 9 676 M $
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Chart Analysis Ashok Leyland Limited
+16.74% 5 936 M $
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
+36.13% 5 898 M $
OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Oshkosh Corporation
-2.99% 5 527 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Kubota Corporation
+15.52% 17 308 M $
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.
+36.55% 5 135 M $
KION GROUP AG
Chart Analysis KION GROUP AG
+36.16% 4 928 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
