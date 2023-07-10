By David Sachs



Alstom said Monday that has entered into a power-purchase agreement with Schneider Electric focused on solar-energy development in Spain.

The French mobility company said the agreement with the French energy company covers a 160 GWh/year solar-farm project that will comprise around 80% of Alstom's electricity consumption in Europe. The contract's value wasn't disclosed.

Operations will start in 2025 and the contract lasts 10 years, Alstom said.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-10-23 1224ET