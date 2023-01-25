Advanced search
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:48:45 2023-01-25 am EST
26.44 EUR   -1.01%
05:54aEuropean Midday Briefing: Softer U.S. Earnings Weigh on Mood
DJ
03:25aAlstom Flags Up To EUR38 Billion Sales Over Next Three Years
MT
01:32aAlstom's third-quarter sales rise on European orders
RE
Alstom : Equity Story (25/01/2023)

01/25/2023 | 06:38am EST
ALSTOM'S EQUITY STORY

January 2023

Disclaimer

Summary

1.

Executive summary

p.4

2.

Alstom at a glance

p.7

3.

An ambitious strategic plan

p.18

4.

CSR at the heart of Alstom's DNA

p.31

5.

FY2022/23 Group performance

p.42

6.

Appendix

p.64

01

Executive summary

Alstom's investment case

A WORLDWIDE LEADER WITH

STRONG MARKET SHARES

Rolling stock: #1

FY 2022 SALES

Services: #1

7%

Signaling: #2

15%

Turnkey: #1

56%

22%

Rolling stock

Services Signalling Turnkey

AN AMBITIOUS STRATEGIC PLAN:

AiM 2025

FINANCIALS TARGETS 2025

• Market share: +5 pp

Sales CAGR: >5%

aEbit margin: 8-10%

FCF/ aNet Income: >80%

Dividend pay-out:25-35%

A RECOGNIZED CSR CHAMPION

215

SCOPE 1+2 EMISSIONS1 *

(KTON)

(6.5%) vs March 22

948

ENERGY CONSUMTION1 *

(GWH)

(5.0%) vs March 22

46%

% ELECTRICITY FROM

RENEWABLES SOURCES1 *

23.6%

+4.0% vs March 22

% WOMEN IN

MANAGEMENT2 * +0.4% vs March 22

LEADING THE INNOVATION RACE

HYDROGEN

AUTONOMOUS MOBILITY

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

DIGITAL SIGNALLING

PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE

1. Between 2020/21 and 2024/25 2. CAGR between Sales PF 2020/21 and 2024/25 3 From 2024/25 onwards 4 From 2024/25 onwards. Subject to short term volatility 5. The pay-out ratio is calculated by dividing the amount of the overall dividend with the "Adjusted net profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent, Group share" as presented in the management report in the consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 497 M 17 943 M 17 943 M
Net income 2023 162 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2023 2 805 M 3 051 M 3 051 M
P/E ratio 2023 67,9x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 10 049 M 10 930 M 10 930 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 26,71 €
Average target price 30,46 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM17.05%10 930
PACCAR, INC.3.31%38 630
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.36%27 296
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.30%24 030
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.7.10%23 112
KOMATSU LTD.7.34%22 478