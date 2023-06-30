ALSTOM'S EQUITY STORY
June 2023
Disclaimer
- This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are based on current plans and forecasts of Alstom's management. Such forward-looking statements are relevant to the current scope of activity and are by their nature subject to a number of important risks and uncertainty factors (such as those described in the documents filed by Alstom to the French AMF) that could cause actual results to differ from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Alstom undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
- This presentation does not constitute or form part of a prospectus or any offer or invitation for the sale or issue of, or any offer or inducement to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities in the Company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any offer of the Company's securities may only be made in France pursuant to a prospectus having received the visa from the AMF or, outside France, pursuant to an offering document prepared for such purpose. The information does not constitute any form of commitment on the part of the Company or any other person. Neither the information nor any other written or oral information made available to any recipient or its advisers will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. In particular, in furnishing the information, the Company, the Banks, their affiliates, shareholders, and their respective directors, officers, advisers, employees or representatives undertake no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information.
Summary
1.
Executive summary
p.4
2.
The most comprehensive offering in the rail industry
p.13
3.
An innovation leader
p.32
4.
CSR at the heart of Alstom's DNA
p.39
5.
FY 2022/23 Group performance
p.50
6.
Trajectory
p.63
7.
Appendix
p.68
01
Executive summary
Alstom's investment case
A WORLDWIDE LEADER WITH
STRONG MARKET SHARES
Rolling stock: #1
FY 2023 SALES
Services: #1
9%
Signaling: #2
Turnkey: #1
15%
53%
23%
Rolling stock Services Signalling
Turnkey
AN AMBITIOUS STRATEGIC PLAN:
AiM 2025
FINANCIALS TARGETS 25/26
• Book to bill above 1
•
Sales CAGR: >5%
•
aEbit margin: 8-10%
•
FCF/ aNet Income: >80%
- CAGR between Sales proforma FY 2020/21 and FY 2025/26
- From FY 2025/26 onwards. Subject to short term volatility
A RECOGNIZED CSR CHAMPION
179
SCOPE 1+2 EMISSIONS1 *
(KTON)
(22%) vs March 22
892
ENERGY CONSUMTION1 *
(GWH)
(11%) vs March 22
59%
TAXONOMY SALES
ALIGNMENT *
23.9%
% WOMEN IN
MANAGEMENT2 *
+70 bps vs March 22
LEADING THE INNOVATION RACE
HYDROGEN
AUTONOMOUS MOBILITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY
DIGITAL SIGNALLING
PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE
