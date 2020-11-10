Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alstom : FY 2020/21 - Half Year Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:45pm EST

Financial report Half-year

As of 30 September 2020

1

Table of contents

This document is a free translation of the French language original version

Management report on condensed interim consolidated financial statements,

Page 3

half-year ended 30 September 2020

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements,

Page 19

half-year ended 30 September 2020

Report of independent auditors on the half-year financial information

Page 54

Responsibility statement of the person responsible for the half-year financial report

Page 57

Société anonyme with a share capital of €1,588,222,755

48, rue Albert Dhalenne

93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine (France)

Tel. : +33 (0)1 57 06 90 00

Fax : +33 (0)1 57 06 96 66

RCS : 389 058 447 Bobigny

www.alstom.com

2

Management report on condensed interim consolidated financial statements,

Half-year ended 30 September 2020

3

1. Main events of half-year ended 30 September 2020

1.1 The acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Status

On 31 July 2020, the European Commission cleared Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. The Commission's approval for the transaction is conditional on the proposed engagements that consist of:

  • A transfer of Bombardier Transportation's contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train and an offer of IP licence to Hitachi for the train co-developed by Hitachi and Bombardier Transportation for use in future very high-speed tenders in the UK;
  • the divestment of the Alstom Coradia Polyvalent and the Reichshoffen production site in France (see Note 9 of the condensed interim financial statements);
  • the divestment of the Bombardier TALENT 3 platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany;
  • providing access to certain interfaces and products for some of Bombardier Transportation's Signalling On- Board Units and Train Control Management Systems (TCMS).

On 16 September 2020, Alstom and Alstom Holdings signed a sale and purchase agreement with Bombardier Inc ("Bombardier") and Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (''CDPQ''), and certain subsidiaries of Bombardier and CDPQ for the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom Holdings. Terms of the agreement were adapted due to the current situation. A €300 million reduction in the price range compared to the €5.8 billion to €6.2 billion range communicated on 17 February 2020 has been agreed with Bombardier and CDPQ.

On 16 September 2020, Alstom also signed investments agreements with, respectively, Bombardier and CDPQ. Pursuant to such investment agreements, Bombardier and CDPQ will subscribe to reserved capital increases to their benefit, in order to reinvest in Alstom's capital part of the proceeds from the sale of Bombardier Transportation, and, with respect to CDPQ only, to invest additional amounts in Alstom's capital.

On 7 October 2020, an amendment to the Universal Registration Document 2019/20 was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF). On such date, the AMF also approved the prospectus related to the reserved capital increases for the benefit of, respectively, Bombardier and CDPQ.

On 29 October 2020, a combined shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions presented, including the resolutions related to the proposed rights issue, the reserved capital increases and the removal of the double voting rights. Such removal was also approved by a special meeting of the double voting rights holders held on the same day.

The rights issue is contemplated to take place between Q4 2020 and H1 2021, subject to market conditions.

The closing of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation is expected to take place in Q1 2021 subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Price structure and financing

Excluding the repayment of any Bombardier and/or CDPQ recapitalizations (up to €750 million) that may take place prior to closing and any downward adjustments linked to net cash protection mechanism, the price range for the acquisition of 100% of Bombardier Transportation shares has now been adjusted to a €5.5 billion to €5.9 billion range compared to a €5.8 billion to €6.2 billion range communicated on 17 February 2020.

Alstom considers that the proceeds are likely to amount up to €5.3 billion, based on estimated potential post-closing adjustment and obligations linked to the net cash protection mechanism. The cash proceeds to Bombardier (excluding the equivalent €500 million linked to the reserved capital increase of Bombardier) will be paid in US dollars at an agreed exchange rate EUR/USD of circa 1/1.17. This payment is hedged in USD.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 18:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALSTOM
01:55pALSTOM SA : Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 20..
GL
01:55pALSTOM SA : Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 20..
AQ
01:52pALSTOM SA : Half-year financial report 2020/21
GL
01:52pALSTOM SA : Half-year financial report 2020/21
AQ
01:45pALSTOM : FY 2020/21 - Half Year Financial report
PU
12:23pALSTOM : first half 2020/21 results
PU
12:18pALSTOM SA : Alstom H1 2020/21 results - presentation
AQ
12:18pALSTOM SA : Alstom H1 2020/21 results - presentation
GL
12:11pALSTOM SA : Alstom first half 2020/21 results
AQ
12:11pALSTOM SA : Alstom first half 2020/21 results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 674 M 9 067 M 9 067 M
Net income 2021 339 M 401 M 401 M
Net cash 2021 774 M 915 M 915 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 9 677 M 11 430 M 11 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 38 879
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,45 €
Last Close Price 42,65 €
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALSTOM0.99%11 433
PACCAR, INC.14.54%31 387
KUBOTA CORPORATION17.82%23 615
KOMATSU LTD.-4.92%21 964
EPIROC AB28.47%20 220
KNORR-BREMSE AG14.98%19 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group