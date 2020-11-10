Alstom : FY 2020/21 - Half Year Financial report

1. Main events of half-year ended 30 September 2020

1.1 The acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Status

On 31 July 2020, the European Commission cleared Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. The Commission's approval for the transaction is conditional on the proposed engagements that consist of:

A transfer of Bombardier Transportation's contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train and an offer of IP licence to Hitachi for the train co-developed by Hitachi and Bombardier Transportation for use in future very high-speed tenders in the UK;

high-speed train and an offer of IP licence to Hitachi for the train co-developed by Hitachi and Bombardier Transportation for use in future very high-speed tenders in the UK; the divestment of the Alstom Coradia Polyvalent and the Reichshoffen production site in France (see Note 9 of the condensed interim financial statements);

the divestment of the Bombardier TALENT 3 platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany;

providing access to certain interfaces and products for some of Bombardier Transportation's Signalling On- Board Units and Train Control Management Systems (TCMS).

On 16 September 2020, Alstom and Alstom Holdings signed a sale and purchase agreement with Bombardier Inc ("Bombardier") and Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (''CDPQ''), and certain subsidiaries of Bombardier and CDPQ for the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom Holdings. Terms of the agreement were adapted due to the current situation. A €300 million reduction in the price range compared to the €5.8 billion to €6.2 billion range communicated on 17 February 2020 has been agreed with Bombardier and CDPQ.

On 16 September 2020, Alstom also signed investments agreements with, respectively, Bombardier and CDPQ. Pursuant to such investment agreements, Bombardier and CDPQ will subscribe to reserved capital increases to their benefit, in order to reinvest in Alstom's capital part of the proceeds from the sale of Bombardier Transportation, and, with respect to CDPQ only, to invest additional amounts in Alstom's capital.

On 7 October 2020, an amendment to the Universal Registration Document 2019/20 was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF). On such date, the AMF also approved the prospectus related to the reserved capital increases for the benefit of, respectively, Bombardier and CDPQ.

On 29 October 2020, a combined shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions presented, including the resolutions related to the proposed rights issue, the reserved capital increases and the removal of the double voting rights. Such removal was also approved by a special meeting of the double voting rights holders held on the same day.

The rights issue is contemplated to take place between Q4 2020 and H1 2021, subject to market conditions.

The closing of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation is expected to take place in Q1 2021 subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Price structure and financing

Excluding the repayment of any Bombardier and/or CDPQ recapitalizations (up to €750 million) that may take place prior to closing and any downward adjustments linked to net cash protection mechanism, the price range for the acquisition of 100% of Bombardier Transportation shares has now been adjusted to a €5.5 billion to €5.9 billion range compared to a €5.8 billion to €6.2 billion range communicated on 17 February 2020.

Alstom considers that the proceeds are likely to amount up to €5.3 billion, based on estimated potential post-closing adjustment and obligations linked to the net cash protection mechanism. The cash proceeds to Bombardier (excluding the equivalent €500 million linked to the reserved capital increase of Bombardier) will be paid in US dollars at an agreed exchange rate EUR/USD of circa 1/1.17. This payment is hedged in USD.

