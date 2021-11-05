Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Alstom
  News
  Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Alstom Foundation to support more projects around the world

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 15 433 M 17 812 M 17 812 M
Net income 2022 349 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2022 2 702 M 3 118 M 3 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 11 530 M 13 314 M 13 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,88 €
Average target price 42,54 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-33.75%13 314
PACCAR, INC.3.82%31 100
EPIROC AB (PUBL)188.14%28 923
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.49%27 163
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.22%26 592
KOMATSU LTD.9.96%25 748