Alstom: Goldman Sachs Group below 5% of capital & voting rights

May 30, 2024 at 06:47 am EDT Share

The Goldman Sachs Group has declared to the AMF that, on May 27, 2024, it crossed below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Alstom and held, indirectly through the companies it controls, 2.58% of the capital and voting rights of this company.



This crossing of thresholds results from an off-market sale of Alstom shares, the result of which is subject to the trading exemption for the declaring party.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.