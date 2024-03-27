Alstom: Goldman Sachs below 5% of capital & votes

On March 22, 2024, The Goldman Sachs Group declared that it had crossed below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Alstom and that it held, indirectly through the companies it controlled, 0.37% of the capital and voting rights of this company.



This crossing of thresholds results from a sale of Alstom shares off-market and a reduction in the number of Alstom shares held by assimilation.



On this occasion, Goldman Sachs International individually crossed downwards the same thresholds.





