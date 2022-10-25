Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:30 2022-10-25 am EDT
18.27 EUR   -5.24%
10/21Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867801
PU
10/20Alstom - The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail network is a gamechanger
AQ
10/19Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ERTMS signalling system for central and southern Italy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : Guillaume Legoupil appointed Managing Director for Alstom in Finland

10/25/2022 | 08:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF
Press Contact Nordics

Johanna Svedin

Send an email

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 12:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALSTOM
10/21Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867801
PU
10/20Alstom - The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail network is a gamechanger
AQ
10/19Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ERTMS signa..
AQ
10/19Alstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E867297
PU
10/19Alstom Wins $884 Million Contract To Install Rail Transport Management System In Italy
MT
10/19Alstom Sa : Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ER..
GL
10/19Alstom Sa : Alstom signs a framework agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to supply ER..
GL
10/19Alstom SA Signs Framework Agreement with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to Supply ERTMS Sign..
CI
10/19Alstom Gets $295 Million Services Contract From UK's Govia Thameslink Railway
MT
10/18Alstom Sa : Alstom wins major UK train services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 522 M 16 327 M 16 327 M
Net income 2023 296 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2023 2 699 M 2 667 M 2 667 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 7 253 M 7 168 M 7 168 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 69 317
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 19,28 €
Average target price 31,25 €
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Danny di Perna Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bi Yong So Chungunco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-38.24%7 168
PACCAR, INC.4.26%31 997
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.39%20 905
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.78%17 794
KOMATSU LTD.0.37%17 185
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-26.31%16 808