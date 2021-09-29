|
Alstom : In the last 5 years, Alstom has contributed 438M in indirect & induced GDP to India's economy, notes Ernst & Young report
Download as PDF
Press contact - India
Shilpashree Muniswamappa
Send an email
Tel: +91 98451 20700
Disclaimer
Alstom SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:01:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
15 588 M
18 207 M
18 207 M
|Net income 2022
|
406 M
474 M
474 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
2 576 M
3 009 M
3 009 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|33,1x
|Yield 2022
|1,27%
|
|Capitalization
|
12 242 M
14 299 M
14 300 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,95x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,89x
|Nbr of Employees
|67 191
|Free-Float
|97,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|
32,79 €
|Average target price
|
44,64 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,1%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ALSTOM
|-29.65%
|14 299