On January 29, 2024, JP Morgan Chase & Co. declared to the AMF that it had indirectly fallen below the threshold of 5% of the capital and voting rights in Alstom.

This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Alstom shares, and JP Morgan Chase & Co. no longer holds any Alstom shares.


Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.