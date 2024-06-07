Alstom: JPMorgan Chase exceeds 5% threshold

On June 4, JPMorgan Chase & Co declared to the AMF that it had indirectly exceeded the thresholds of 5% of Alstom's capital and voting rights, and indirectly held 5.36% of the transport equipment manufacturer's capital and voting rights.



This threshold crossing results from an off-market acquisition of Alstom shares and an increase in the number of shares held by assimilation, as a result of which the trading exemption no longer applies to the declaring party.



