  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Alstom
  4. News
  5. Alstom : Lackluster Q1 trading but near-medium term drivers intact
Security ALO

ALSTOM

Equities ALO FR0010220475

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:37:48 2023-07-25 am EDT Intraday chart for Alstom 5-day change 1st Jan Change
26.91 EUR -1.86% -0.30% +17.92%
11:36am European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings DJ
08:30am Transcript : Alstom SA, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 25, 2023 CI

ALSTOM : Lackluster Q1 trading but near-medium term drivers intact

Today at 01:44 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Alstom

European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings DJ
Transcript : Alstom SA, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 25, 2023 CI
Train maker Alstom confirms targets after 4% order increase in Q1 RE
Train maker Alstom's sales rise 4.3% in Q1 RE
Alstom SA Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the First Quarter Ended 30 June 2023 CI
Alstom SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 CI
Alstom Wins EUR900 Million Order for 40 Coradia Stream Trains in Germany MT
Alstom to Supply 40 Coradia Stream Trains to Nah.Sh in Germany CI
Alstom Lands Up to EUR260 Million Order for Traxx Locomotives MT
Alstom and RAILPOOL Sign A Contract for 50 Traxx Universal Locomotives CI
ComfortDelGro-Led Consortium Wins Contract to Operate Rail Services in Paris MT
China GDP Disappointment Paints French Stocks Red at Midday MT
Alstom Bags Up to EUR500 Million Order for Traxx Locomotives MT
Akiem Signs New Framework Agreement for 100 Traxx Multi-System Locomotives with Alstom CI
ALSTOM : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend (optional) FA
Grocer, trainmaker and landlord among most shorted stocks in June - Hazeltree RE
ALSTOM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
Evo-rail Partners with Nomad Digital and Alstom to Bring Rail-5G to Caltrain CI
Alstom SA Announces Board Elections CI
Alstom SA Approves Dividend for the Year 2022/23, Payable on September 7, 2023 CI
Transcript : Alstom SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Alstom Signs Solar Power Purchase Agreement in Spain MT
Alstom Enters Spanish Solar-Farm Deal With Schneider Electric DJ
ALSTOM : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank MD
ALSTOM : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD

Chart Alstom

Chart Alstom
More charts

Company Profile

Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - rolling stocks (53.2%): trains, tramways and locomotives; - railway services (23.1%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services; - signaling, information and control systems (14.7%); - railway infrastructures (9%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (44.8%), Americas (17.2%), Asia/Pacific (14.4%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (8.2%).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
02:30am - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Alstom

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
27.42EUR
Average target price
31.59EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.20%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM
Chart Analysis Alstom
+17.92% 11 570 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG
Chart Analysis Knorr-Bremse AG
+22.69% 11 102 M $
AGCO CORPORATION
Chart Analysis AGCO Corporation
+0.75% 10 336 M $
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Chart Analysis Metso Outotec Oyj
+9.45% 9 429 M $
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED
Chart Analysis Ashok Leyland Limited
+27.48% 6 548 M $
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
+44.78% 6 369 M $
OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Oshkosh Corporation
+2.50% 5 965 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Kubota Corporation
+16.43% 17 462 M $
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.
+40.30% 5 316 M $
KION GROUP AG
Chart Analysis KION GROUP AG
+32.65% 5 053 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer