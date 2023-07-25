|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:37:48 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.91 EUR
|-1.86%
|-0.30%
|+17.92%
|11:36am
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Stuck as Traders Eye Central Banks, More Earnings
|DJ
|08:30am
|Transcript : Alstom SA, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jul 25, 2023
|CI
ALSTOM : Lackluster Q1 trading but near-medium term drivers intact
Today at 01:44 pm
Latest news about Alstom
Chart Alstom
Company Profile
More about the company
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - rolling stocks (53.2%): trains, tramways and locomotives; - railway services (23.1%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services; - signaling, information and control systems (14.7%); - railway infrastructures (9%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (44.8%), Americas (17.2%), Asia/Pacific (14.4%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (8.2%).
SectorHeavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
02:30am - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Call
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Alstom
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
27.42EUR
Average target price
31.59EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.20%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.92%
|11 570 M $
|+22.69%
|11 102 M $
|+0.75%
|10 336 M $
|+9.45%
|9 429 M $
|+27.48%
|6 548 M $
|+44.78%
|6 369 M $
|+2.50%
|5 965 M $
|+16.43%
|17 462 M $
|+40.30%
|5 316 M $
|+32.65%
|5 053 M $