Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Alstom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alstom : New edition of the Alstom Talent Energy programme for young graduates

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF
Press contact - Spain

Irma Aguado

Send an email

Tel: +34 91 334 56 81

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALSTOM
05:12aALSTOM : New edition of the Alstom Talent Energy programme for young graduates
PU
09/13ALSTOM'S ANNUAL CHILDREN'S INITIATIV : Environmental sustainability explained to..
PU
09/13ALSTOM : joins the CAC40 ESG index of the Paris stock exchange
AQ
09/13EXCLUSIVE : Bombardier set to launch updated version of Challenger 350 private j..
RE
09/10VIDEO : This week's gainers and losers
09/10ALSTOM : To Join CAC 40 ESG Index On Paris Bourse
MT
09/10ALSTOM : joins the CAC40 ESG® index of the Paris stock exchange
PU
09/10ALSTOM SA : Alstom joins the CAC40 ESG® index of the Paris stock exchange
GL
09/08AIRBUS : Unit Partners With Alstom On Railway Cybersecurity
MT
09/08ALSTOM : Airbus and Alstom sign cybersecurity cooperation agreement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALSTOM
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 654 M 18 497 M 18 497 M
Net income 2022 413 M 488 M 488 M
Net Debt 2022 2 415 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 11 850 M 13 991 M 14 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 67 191
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ALSTOM
Duration : Period :
Alstom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 31,74 €
Average target price 45,76 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM-31.90%13 991
PACCAR, INC.-2.20%29 294
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.93%27 502
KUBOTA CORPORATION7.60%26 609
EPIROC AB (PUBL)159.61%25 514
KOMATSU LTD.-0.55%24 087