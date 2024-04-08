ALSTOM : Oddo BHF remains positive, adjusts its target

April 08, 2024 at 03:59 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' opinion on Alstom, with an adjusted price target of €25 to €24, in the wake of an EPS cut mainly on higher restructuring charges and, to a lesser extent, financial expenses.



The Group should achieve a good end to 2023-24, in terms of orders, sales and FCF", the analyst believes, adding that "2024-25 should see a further improvement in margins and a very positive FCF".



In our opinion, the current price already includes a capital increase, and does not reflect the Group's potential in terms of business growth, margin improvement and FCF generation', he continues.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.