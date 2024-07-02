ALSTOM : Oddo BHF remains positive, reduces its target

Oddo BHF reaffirms its 'outperform' rating on Alstom, while lowering its price target from €24 to €22, taking into account the recent capital increase and the deleveraging of the transportation equipment manufacturer.



'Now that the balance sheet has been cleaned up, two questions remain for many investors: is the recovery in gross margin (and its impact on EBIT) sustainable, and is this group capable of generating solid FCF over a full cycle?



The research department anticipates an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.5% in 2026/27 and a FCF/net income of 60% on average over three years, sufficient, in its view, to 'enable the share to continue rerating in a still buoyant environment'.



