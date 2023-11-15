Stock ALO ALSTOM
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Alstom

Alstom

Equities

ALO

FR0010220475

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:39:54 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for Alstom After market 02:18:52 pm
12.04 EUR -15.03% 12.05 +0.04%
07:24pm ALSTOM : Potential capital increase weighs on the share price Alphavalue
07:22pm Alstom's main shareholder CDPQ welcomes action plan to improve group financials RE
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Alstom

ALSTOM : Potential capital increase weighs on the share price Alphavalue
Alstom's main shareholder CDPQ welcomes action plan to improve group financials RE
CANADA'S CDPQ FUND: WE SUPPORT ALSTOM'S ACTION PLAN AND WILL FOL… RE
European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Wednesday Trading; UK House Prices Fall for First Time in 11 Years MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
ALSTOM : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating ZD
Alstom to Nominate Former Safran CEO as Chairman; Stock Drop MT
Alstom Seeks to Expedite Deleveraging via Assets Sale, Capital Raise; Stock Tumble MT
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Gain on Rate Hopes DJ
ALSTOM : Jefferies remains its Buy rating ZD
Alstom Plans 1,500 Job Cuts to Lower Overhead Costs MT
US Futures, European Stocks Rise DJ
Alstom to cut 1,500 staff, sell assets RE
Transcript : Alstom SA, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023 CI
MORNING BID EUROPE-UK inflation to test market's upbeat mood RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Cooling U.S. Inflation Fuels Hopes That Rates Have Peaked DJ
London High Court Dismisses Siemens Lawsuit Over GBP2 Billion Rail Contract MT
Siemens loses London lawsuit over 2 bln stg HS2 contract RE
Alstom Secures EUR950 Million Rail Services Contract Extension in UK MT
Alstom Secures an Eight-Year Services Contract Extension Worth Around ?950 Million from Crosscountry in the United Kingdom CI
TotalEnergies, Alstom Sign New Deals in Kazakhstan MT
Truck and train brakes manufacturer Knorr-Bremse reports significantly higher sales DP
Plenty of new costume ideas for Halloween !
ALSTOM : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Correction: Ratos Company Spins Out Product Information Business MT

Chart Alstom

Chart Alstom
More charts

Company Profile

Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - rolling stocks (53.2%): trains, tramways and locomotives; - railway services (23.1%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services; - signaling, information and control systems (14.7%); - railway infrastructures (9%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (44.8%), Americas (17.2%), Asia/Pacific (14.4%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (8.2%).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Alstom

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
14.17EUR
Average target price
24.43EUR
Spread / Average Target
+72.40%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ALSTOM Stock Alstom
-47.24% 5 910 M $
PACCAR, INC. Stock Paccar, Inc.
+37.37% 47 427 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG Stock Daimler Truck Holding AG
+1.61% 25 104 M $
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Stock Toyota Industries Corporation
+66.51% 24 842 M $
KOMATSU LTD. Stock Komatsu Ltd.
+29.69% 23 170 M $
EXOR N.V. Stock Exor N.V.
+25.30% 21 972 M $
EPIROC AB (PUBL) Stock Epiroc AB (publ)
+1.45% 20 469 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION Stock Kubota Corporation
+15.35% 15 988 M $
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. Stock CNH Industrial N.V.
-35.59% 13 548 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG Stock Knorr-Bremse AG
+10.11% 9 780 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Alstom - Euronext Paris
  4. News Alstom
  5. Alstom : Potential capital increase weighs on the share price
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer