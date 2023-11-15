Alstom
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - rolling stocks (53.2%): trains, tramways and locomotives; - railway services (23.1%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services; - signaling, information and control systems (14.7%); - railway infrastructures (9%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.4%), Europe (44.8%), Americas (17.2%), Asia/Pacific (14.4%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (8.2%).
